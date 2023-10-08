Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Indiana

After a two-week road trip to Nebraska and Minnesota where they absolutely annihilated both teams, the Michigan Wolverines return to the Big House next weekend to take on Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Despite Michigan winning the vast majority of its games against Indiana over the last several decades — including the last two Big Ten Championship-winning seasons — the Hoosiers have been a thorn in the Wolverines’ side and don’t make any game easy.

Regardless of how things have played out in recent history, DraftKings Sportsbook just released their opening odds for this game and has Michigan as a huge 35-point favorite over Indiana in this contest.

The Wolverines remain undefeated on the season after a 52-10 blowout victory over Minnesota on Saturday night. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are coming off a bye week. The last time we saw them take the field, they got manhandled on the road at Maryland, 44-17.

How do you see this game shaking out? Do you expect Michigan to cover this point spread? Let us know down in the comments!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.