Another road contest, another beatdown for the Michigan Wolverines, though it was not always smooth sailing. While Will Johnson’s early pick six set the table for another instant blowout, the Minnesota Golden Gophers stayed alive and went into halftime down just 14 thanks to a late touchdown in the second quarter.

Michigan came out of the locker room and did the last thing it wanted to do, going three-and-out to give the Gophers some momentum. But after the defense forced a punt of its own, the Wolverines drove down the field and found the end zone on a J.J. McCarthy scramble to effectively end any hope of an upset at 31-10.

The play: Too many weapons

Near the goal line, opponents have no choice but to jam the line against Michigan and hope they can win up front, and a couple times Minnesota did in fact match the muscle of the offensive line. However, committing everyone up front leaves the edges vulnerable, and McCarthy is just too quick to contain with the ball.

The Wolverines moved down the field on this drive thanks to a couple big chunks from Roman Wilson, so this touchdown really highlighted how McCarthy can win with both his arm and his legs. While the game was never super close, this demoralizing run — sorry, Tariq Watson — was a good way to really close it out.

The impact: Fully loaded

This did not seem like a game where McCarthy needed to use his legs, but twice in the red zone he kept the ball and zoomed to the pylon. Remember that Minnesota entered with some decent defensive metrics, so while the Michigan offense was the better unit, this was still a legitimate opposition.

McCarthy kept up his impressive accuracy with a 14-for-20 mark and a touchdown, but his four carries and two rushing scores show that this is a quarterback in complete control of the entire offense. He has clearly taken a step forward from last season, and seeing him scamper into the end zone twice has fans forgetting all of the red zone issues of year past.

The bigger picture: Not much left us to prove

In the early years of Harbaugh, there was a lot of frustration with the lack of quarterback runs, but this season he has really let McCarthy go. The dynamic athlete makes the right reads and can burn defenders with his legs, especially when they bank on him handing the ball off.

Sure, there was TCU and Bowling Green, but at this point McCarthy can be trusted to put the team on his back and truly win any game necessary. Maybe that will be the case against Ohio State or Penn State, though hopefully those games do not require heroics; if they do, McCarthy looks ready to step up and will his team forward by any means necessary.