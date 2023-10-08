The Michigan Wolverines improved to 6-0 and brought the Little Brown Jug back to Ann Arbor following a 52-10 victory in dominant fashion on Saturday night against Minnesota. With the contest well within hand in the third quarter, the coaching staff began rotating in the backups, allowing depth players to continue gaining valuable experience.

Almost all the players who traveled to Minnesota received playing time, including multiple true freshmen.

The following have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against Minnesota.

WR Fredrick Moore (6 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (6 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (6 Games / Burned)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (6 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (5 Games / Burned)*

DL Cameron Brandt (5 Games / Burned)*

DL Trey Pierce (5 Games / Burned)*

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

RB Benjamin Hall (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

Wide receiver Karmello English and defensive linemen Cameron Brandt and Trey Pierce all burned their redshirt by appearing in their fifth game of the season. The Wolverines continue to pull away late in games, creating great opportunities for these young guys to see the field.

As the season progresses, it becomes more apparent that wide receiver Semaj Morgan has a bright future at Michigan. The freshman wideout caught two swing passes for 13 yards, and is also seeing the field as a kick returner. Brandt also continues his production on the defensive line, racking up three tackles against the Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines return home next weekend to take on Indiana. The Hoosiers will be coming off a much needed bye week after getting blown out by Maryland. In what will likely be another mismatch, the backups should get another chance to see the field.