Michigan is off to a 6-0 start following a dominant victory over Minnesota on Saturday night. The Wolverines won this one by a final score of 52-10, getting contributions from a variety of sources, but it was J.J. McCarthy leading the way again like he has for much of this season.

From the first few games this year, we knew that McCarthy could have a special year in store, as his efficiency and accuracy as a passer were on full display. Even after a rough outing against Bowling Green in Week 3, he dusted himself off and has looked like the star that Michigan fans have gotten used to.

That strong play continued on Saturday night against Minnesota, and despite not exactly lighting it up in the box score, he was able to make all the right throws when his team needed him to while also showing off his ability to be a threat with his legs. He would finish the game completing 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, as well as two more touchdowns on the ground.

Not eye-popping numbers necessarily, but McCarthy once again did everything that his team needed him to do in order to get the victory.

“Just in total control out there - whether it’s the protections, the plays, he’s just got a great command of the offense,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh following the game on Saturday. “Great quarterbacking by him - AP type of stuff.”

One example of McCarthy showing that command of the offense came in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland. Prior to the snap, McCarthy recognized pressure off the left side and called for a shift in pass protection, which helped provide him with the space to make an accurate throw to Loveland for the score.

McCarthy has routinely made solid throws and good decisions with the football this season, illustrating that he has continued to develop and mature as a quarterback, and is no longer just a gunslinger with potential.

That was on display on the aforementioned throw to Loveland, but he has routinely been able to hit his receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson on everything from short crossing routes to deep balls down the field.

While McCarthy might not put up the “video game” numbers that quarterbacks like Caleb Williams or Michael Penix might be putting up on a weekly basis, Michigan can take comfort in the fact that its quarterback routinely makes things easier for his team by making smart decisions and accurate throws, while also having the ability to keep defenses honest with his legs.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks around the country - there’s no one we’d rather have than J.J. McCarthy,” said Harbaugh of his quarterback. Through a year and a half as a starter, McCarthy has done everything that Michigan fans and his coaches have asked of him, and he’s exactly the type of player that Michigan wants at the helm down the stretch.

Hopefully more solid outings like Saturday’s are in store for McCarthy and the offense, as it will do wonders for Michigan as the schedule gets tougher and the stakes get higher.