Another week of college football is in the books, and following Michigan’s dominant road win over Minnesota, the Little Brown Jug is making its return to Ann Arbor.

The jug isn’t the only thing the Wolverines have to boast about, though, as their 52-10 win further solidified their spot atop ESPN and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings.

For those of you who might be new to SP+, it is an alternative form of ranking college football teams that takes into account performance on the field rather than just wins and losses. Connelly describes it as, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.”

The metric takes into account offensive, defensive, and special teams efficiencies and boils them down to one consensus metric that ranks teams according to how many points better they are than the “average” college football team.

For example, Michigan’s rating following Week 6 is 25.7, meaning it should defeat the “average” college football team by 25.7 points. This week marks Michigan’s third consecutive atop the rankings, and the mark of 25.7 actually represents an improvement from last week’s mark of 25.0.

Additionally, the Wolverines checked in with an offensive rating of 38.0 (eighth best nationally) and a defensive rating of 12.7 (second best nationally). Both marks represent improvements from last week.

Week 6 was a loaded slate of college football, with several top teams in action against highly ranked opponents. As a result there was some shakeup in the top-five of the SP+ rankings behind Michigan.

After Georgia’s 51-13 drubbing of Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 with a rating of 24.2. However, despite Texas’ loss to Oklahoma, the Longhorns held onto the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

Additionally, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the rankings after a somewhat sloppy 37-17 win over Maryland. Meanwhile, Oregon took over the No. 5 spot after not playing this weekend.

Michigan returns home to take on an Indiana team that has really struggled so far this year. The Hoosiers are coming off their bye week with a record of 2-3 and an SP+ rating of -8.3, which makes them the No. 95 team in the country. Michigan should have a good chance to dominate once again.