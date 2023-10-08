The Michigan Wolverines picked up their second straight road win on Saturday night when they went to Minnesota and defeated the Golden Gophers, 52-10. The win was just as dominant as their win against Nebraska last weekend, but they still lost a first place vote in the latest AP Poll.

The Wolverines grabbed 12 first place votes last week, but were down to 11 after their sixth win of the year. Despite losing a vote, they are still comfortably ranked No. 2 in the lastest AP Poll.

Georgia continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot, receiving 50 first place votes and being 70 points ahead of the Wolverines.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 3 and is 81 points back of the Wolverines. The Buckeyes received a first place vote after their 37-17 win over Maryland.

Florida State had a comfortable win over Virginia Tech, moved up a spot to No. 4 and also received a first place vote.

Oklahoma rounded out the top-five, jumping seven spots after its dramatic win over Texas.

Penn State is No. 6 after having a bye week. The Nittany Lions will play UMass next week before a huge road game at Ohio State in two weeks.

There were no other Big Ten teams ranked in the top-25, but Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa all received votes.

You can see all the new rankings here.