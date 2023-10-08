Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split opening series with Providence

The Michigan men’s ice hockey season got started this weekend, as the Wolverines welcomed the No. 18 ranked Providence Friars to Yost Ice Arena for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday. The Wolverines got off to a sour start by dropping the first game, but were able to battle back and salvage the weekend by winning on Sunday.

The first game got off to a solid start for Michigan, as sophomore Josh Eernisse got the Wolverines on the board almost 11 minutes into the game. Unfortunately, Providence’s Nick Poisson would knot the game up at one just a minute later with a power play goal, and the Friars would take over after that.

Providence didn’t look back and was out to a 4-1 lead at the 2:48 mark of the third period. Michigan would find the net again thanks to Gavin Brindley, but it was too little too late and Michigan lost the season opener by a final score of 4-2 despite out-shooting Providence by a 32-26 margin. The loss also marked Michigan’s first time losing a season opener since 2018.

Sunday’s game was a different story. Gavin Brindley picked up where he left off the night before and found the back of the net just 23 seconds into the game, while Seamus Casey followed up with a goal of his own to give Michigan a 2-0 advantage after the first period.

It looked to be a quiet second period, until Philippe Lapointe took an interference penalty, allowing Providence to take advantage and get on the scoreboard with a power play goal. However, Michigan’s Frank Nazar scored with just 10 seconds left in the period to give Michigan a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The third period opened up with a power play goal by Rutger McGroarty, while Frank Nazar scored again as well to push Michigan’s lead to 5-1. It seemed the Wolverines were safe until Providence followed up with three unanswered goals in the closing minutes to make the score 5-4. However, the Michigan lead would prove to be too big, and despite the scare, Michigan walked away with a victory.

Michigan is off to a 1-1 start after this series, and the Wolverines will hit the road next weekend to take on UMass on Friday and Saturday.