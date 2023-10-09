Kickoff time, TV network announced for Michigan at Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines return this weekend for a home game against Indiana, but will hit the road once again right after that. Fortunately, it isn’t a far drive, as they’ll head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Earlier this summer, Brett McMurphy reported this game was set to be a nighttime start. Now, it’s officially official. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Game Time Announcement



We'll kick off at 7:30 in East Lansing on Oct. 21#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OwPzKrdY1e — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2023

Michigan took care of business last year against a mediocre MSU team, 29-7. Of course, the game will only be remembered for what happened after the game, but don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Wolverines whooped their ass up and down the field last year.

Blake Corum went for 177 rushing yards and one touchdown, as well as one catch for two yards and a touchdown. Michigan held MSU to just 37 rushing yards on 23 attempts (1.6 average) and gave up MSU’s only touchdown in the first quarter. Additionally, 155 of MSU’s 215 yards through the air went into the hands of present-day Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, including that lone touchdown.

With the way things are going in 2023, I fully expect another blowout this year, regardless of where the game is being played.