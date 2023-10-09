The Michigan Wolverines got their sixth straight dominant win of the season on Saturday night when they went to Minnesota and beat the Golden Gophers, 52-10. The defense scored twice and the offense once again played efficiently.

Despite another impressive win, the computers continue to not like the Wolverines. Michigan once again comes in at No. 8 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings, two spots back of a Texas team that lost to Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Longhorns aren’t the only one-loss team ahead of the Wolverines, as Alabama is at No. 3 despite its loss to Texas.

Rival Ohio State stayed at No. 1 after the win over Maryland, and Oklahoma comes in at No. 2 after its exciting win over Texas on Saturday.

Two-time defending champion Georgia comes in at No. 4 and Oregon rounds out the top-five heading into a huge game against Washington.

Big Ten foe Penn State is one spot ahead of the Wolverines, but the Nittany Lions dropped two spots despite not playing on Saturday.

Wisconsin is the next Big Ten team in the rankings, as the Badgers come in at No. 23. Maryland, despite losing to Ohio State, moved up a spot to No. 24.