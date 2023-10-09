Big House Bleachers: Midseason superlatives for Michigan football

The Big House Bleachers podcast is now a proud member of the Block M Podcast Network!

Join hosts Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell as they dissect Michigan’s resounding 52-10 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Who clinched the coveted “This Guy Right Here Award” for Player of the Game? And what jaw-dropping moments had the duo uttering “sheesh”?

As the regular season hits its midpoint, the boys revisit their preseason predictions for leading rusher, receiver, tackler and more. Lastly, Mike and Matt also assess the broader college football scene, including updates within the Big Ten Conference.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF