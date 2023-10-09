PFF snap counts and grades for Michigan’s Week 6 massacre of Minnesota

Michigan flexed its muscles for a full 60 minutes for the first time this season last week against Nebraska and continued upon that same formula on Saturday. The Wolverines got out to an early 10-0 victory against Minnesota and never looked back, as the team cruised to a dominant 52-10 victory in Minneapolis.

It wasn’t a mistake-free showing, but the Wolverines looked every bit the championship contender it had been advertised as during the offseason. It was a great night that saw them collect some of their highest-graded performances yet from Pro Football Focus. Let’s take a look at where they’re grading the Wolverines in this week’s breakdown.

Offense

J.J. McCarthy - 43 / 83.2

Zak Zinter - 43 / 67.2

Trevor Keegan - 43 / 56.1

Karsen Barnhart - 43 / 58.2

LaDarius Henderson - 43 / 69.8

Drake Nugent - 43 / 66.7

AJ Barner - 41 / 93.2

Colston Loveland - 32 / 55.9

Cornelius Johnson - 31 / 74.3

Roman Wilson - 24 / 75.4

Blake Corum - 22 / 65.6

Tyler Morris - 21 / 58.6

Max Bredeson - 19 / 53.5

Trente Jones - 19 / 56.6

Donovan Edwards - 18 / 73.7

Kalel Mullings - 15 / 67.2

Giovanni El-Hadi - 14 / 66.0

Greg Crippen - 14 / 65.5

Myles Hinton - 14 / 54.7

Jeffrey Persi - 14 / 64.0

Darrius Clemons - 13 / 55.2

Fred Moore - 11 / 55.3

Jack Tuttle - 11 / 84.5

Semaj Morgan - 9 / 67.5

Karmello English - 6 / 54.8

Leon Franklin - 5 / 61.9

Jayden Denegal - 3 / 43.0

Peyton O’Leary - 3 / 60.1

Cristian Dixon - 3 / 57.5

Josh Beetham - 3 / 67.4

Zack Marshall - 2 / 59.3

Tavierre Dunlap - 2 / 68.0

Initial reaction: J.J. McCarthy continues to highlight the offense with his stellar play and decision-making. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, but that completely undersells how meticulously he played. Three of his five pass attempts of 20 yards or more downfield accounted for 100 yards, while two of those pass attempts were completed under pressure for 41 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, McCarthy was 7-for-8 passing on play-action for 131 yards. Three of his six incompletions were drops, totaling out to an impressive 83.2 overall offensive player grade.

Barring his three-interception performance against Bowling Green, McCarthy has not seen his PFF offensive player grade dip below 75 during any contest this season.

Surprises: The Wolverines look to be settling in with LaDarius Henderson at left tackle. Despite the return of Myles Hinton this week, who missed last week’s game against Nebraska, Henderson maintained his status alongside the other starters, finishing as the highest-graded offensive lineman on Michigan’s roster this week.

At the top of the PFF food chain this week is one of our favorites to write about during this weekly article: AJ Barner. He continues to be an elite run-blocker, while the coaching staff has been finding ways to involve him in the passing game as well. The Indiana transfer reeled in two catches this week for 24 yards, and his 93.2 overall player grade leads the entire team this week.

Defense

Will Johnson - 44 / 84.8

Junior Colson - 40 / 56.5

Mike Sainristil - 38 / 57.9

Jaylen Harrell - 35 / 65.4

Josh Wallace - 34 / 67.3

Makari Paige - 33 / 66.7

Rod Moore - 32 / 70.8

Ernest Hausmann - 29 / 70.2

Mason Graham - 28 / 90.7

Braiden McGregor - 27 / 60.2

Kris Jenkins - 26 / 65.9

Derrick Moore - 25 / 73.5

Michael Barrett - 25 / 70.9

Kenneth Grant - 24 / 81.4

Josaiah Stewart - 19 / 79.4

Quinten Johnson - 19 / 66.6

Keon Sabb - 16 / 76.6

Rayshaun Benny - 16 / 44.3

Cam Goode - 13 / 84.6

Cameron Brandt - 12 / 57.7

DJ Waller Jr. - 11 / 62.3

Amorion Walker - 11 / 64.2

Jaydon Hood - 11 / 71.0

Caden Kolesar - 11 / 64.3

Brandyn Hillman - 10 / 51.2

Trey Pierce - 6 / 52.3

Kechaun Bennett - 6 / 70.1

TJ Guy - 6 / 64.1

Reece Atteberry - 6 / 59.7

Ja’Den McBurrows - 5 / 61.9

Micah Pollard - 3 / 65.9

Christian Boivin - 3 / 54.2

Keshaun Harris - 3 / 60.8

Initial reaction: To the surprise of absolutely no one, Will Johnson and Mason Graham were two of the most dominant Wolverines on the field Saturday. Johnson secured a pick-six on the second play of the game, played the most snaps of any Wolverine defender, and didn’t see another pass thrown his way the remainder of the game. His 85.5 grade in coverage paced the team, while his overall defensive player grade was second to Graham.

Speaking of Graham, the sophomore continued to show he is an absolute star in his first game back from injury. His moves as a former wrestler were on display, as he proceeded to lead the team in tackles, notched two tackles for loss, as well as one of the coolest sacks I’ve ever seen. His 90.7 overall grade led all defenders this week.

Surprises: Despite the impact of Keon Sabb’s late pick-six, it was a breath of fresh air re-watching this film and seeing plenty of Rod Moore in the secondary. The junior safety’s 33 snaps were second to Makari Paige this week, as order looks to be restoring itself in the defensive backfield. Sabb has been excellent through the first six games, but his inexperience flashed during a 35-yard touchdown grab — the team’s lone blemish from Saturday night.