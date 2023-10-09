Jim Harbaugh likens J.J. McCarthy/Caleb Williams debate to Brady/Manning and Kobe/Jordan

After Michigan defeated Minnesota 52-10 to improve to 6-0 on Saturday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called his quarterback J.J. McCarthy the best in the country.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks around the country - there’s no one we’d rather have than J.J. McCarthy,” Harbaugh said.

According to ESPN’s QBR metric, McCarthy has been the best quarterback in the country, his impressive 93.6 QBR is No. 1 in the nation. As good as McCarthy’s been, Harbaugh acknowledged on Monday there are other great quarterbacks he has admiration for, including USC’s Caleb Williams.

“I made the comment that I thought J.J. was the best quarterback in the country. After the (Minnesota) game I had a chance to watch USC on the flight home. He’s really good too.”

Jim Harbaugh said Saturday that JJ McCarthy was the best QB in the country - that he had watched.



He watched Caleb Williams on the flight home, and said "He's really good too." Harbaugh said it's like comparing Kobe and MJ, Manning and Brady. "They're both really good." pic.twitter.com/hxHijQ4Npl — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 9, 2023

Williams actually had his worst game statistically as a passer this season in USC’s 43-41 triple-overtime win over Arizona, going 14-of-25 for 219 yards with one passing touchdown. However, Williams made gritty plays with his legs, rushing for 41 yards and three rushing scores. Williams is having a phenomenal year overall completing 71.7 percent of his throws with 1,822 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns to just one interception and 124 yards rushing with six rushing scores.

McCarthy’s having a great season as well but plays in an offense that’s a lot more balanced than USC’s pass-heavy scheme. McCarthy’s passed for 1,290 yards with 11 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and is completing 77.6 percent of his passes. McCarthy, just like Williams, is highly dangerous as a runner as well and has 133 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.

Harbaugh likened comparing McCarthy and Williams to other great debates in the sports world — debates where there’s really no wrong answer.

“Now you’re in the world of talking about who’s better — Kobe or Michael? Or Peyton Manning, Tom Brady,” Harbaugh said. “Hey, they’re both good. They’re both really good. They’re both really great. And we still love our guy.”

Harbaugh went on to talk about “the playmaking ability, the control that J.J. has”, even when it has Harbaugh saying, “what is he doing?”

Harbaugh gave an example of a touchdown throw McCarthy delivered to Roman Wilson against Nebraska.

“He rolled left, threw the touchdown to Roman in the back of the endzone. I gotta kind of out myself here — as he’s running left, I’m telling him ‘run! Run! run!’ And I see him cocking the arm to throw it. I go, ‘No! No!’ Throw, touchdown.”

“Even when it looks as it did in that moment that what he should be doing is running for the first down, not throwing that late in the down,” Harbaugh explained. “But it was a perfectly thrown pass to Roman Wilson in the back of the endzone. I’ll never argue with touchdowns. To paint the picture a little bit, that’s kind of what I’m talking about. He’s in control even sometimes when it looks like he’s not. The really good ones can do that.”

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy currently ranks No. 7 (+3000) in Heisman odds, while Williams ranks No. 2 (+220). However, there’s a whole lot of the season left to be played and much is undecided. If Michigan keeps winning and McCarthy keeps playing at the level he is, there’s a good chance that he and Williams will both be in New York City in December as Heisman finalists.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.