Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference

The Michigan Wolverines added another blowout to their resume this season, defeating Minnesota 52-10 on the road Saturday night.

At his weekly press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh had more praise to give out to his players and coaches for the dominant win in all three phases of the game, and he looked ahead to Indiana this weekend.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say at his pre-Indiana press conference:

Harbaugh gave credit to his tight end group for their blocking and catching: “As a group, AJ Barner is really doing it at a really high elite level right now, been a great addition to the team. I thought (Max Bredeson) only had one missed block in the game. Colston Loveland. the whole group is really excelling at a high level, especially in blocking and receiving.”

Harbaugh gave his general thoughts on the game against Minnesota and their preparedness: “We were really on our game. And it was great to get the win, we came out pretty healthy, too, from the game. Really impressed with getting better and better. Guys are locked in. You see that in practice and in games and I feel like we can keep on that trajectory.”

Mason Graham was injured for the last two games with a hand injury and came back in notable fashion, leading the team with six tackles including two for loss and a sack: “It is great to have Mason (Graham) back. He was really champing at the bit to (get back), and didn’t really want to stay out the two games. He couldn’t wait to get back out there, and he played really well. He was one of the players of the game and with the club — cool stuff.

“I think (Graham) is becoming a lot of people’s favorite player. Had quite a few texts from different people and friends and people who know football they were really impressed as well.”

Harbaugh explained Kalel Mullings — who rushed for 40+ yards in three straight games at RB3 — transitioning from linebacker to running back: “(Mullings) was really playing really well at linebacker and started having some conversations with Dale Mullings, Kalel’s dad, and we started talking about it he reminded me of Kalel’s ability to be a running back. So (I) went back and watched the tape again, and some of the high school clips and said, ‘Yeah, I agree with you, Dale.’ And I talked about this with the parents.”

While most programs take a while to develop younger players (including Michigan in the past), freshmen are playing a ton this season for the Wolverines: “We’re hitting that spot where, historically, freshmen really start coming into their own, game seven is on the horizon here. Just almost predictably, magically — if they’re gonna play this year, and they’re mature enough, good enough, they start they start showing up right around this time.”

Harbaugh was asked about his contract situation to which he briefly answered: “Like anybody, you want to be somewhere where you want it. And they like what you do and how you do it. And then your bosses tell you that and then that gets reflected in a contract. But the bottom line for any of us is we want to be somewhere where they like how you do it and what you do.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Harbaugh spoke about Indiana: “They’re a great team. I’ve always thought that about them. Gritty leadership, tough, tough outfit. We’re gonna have to play good. They’re being more efficient in all phases, they’re improving, so like anybody, it’s a race to get better each week and go out and find your identity and play best as a team. You know, I see them on an upward trajectory as well. And we always know that they’re tough outfits. So we’re gonna have to get prepared. Have a great week of practice. That’s really been key for us.”

Finally, Harbaugh was asked about offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart’s ability to play both sides of the line, bringing an extra level of versatility to the offense: “Super impressed. He’s a trusted agent and a known friend. Selfless player. Does everything for the team. He’s always locked in and pulling his weight.”

Overall, Harbaugh appears to be in good spirits as the Wolverines are 6-0, blowing past three Big Ten teams. Michigan vs. Indiana kicks off at the Big House on Saturday at noon.