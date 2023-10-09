Contract negotiations between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan seem to be heating up

Amid a perfect start to the season for the Michigan Wolverines, contract talks, particularly ones involving marquee coaches, can often overshadow in-season play. This fall is no different, with head coach Jim Harbaugh firmly under the negotiation spotlight.

Harbaugh is currently in the second year of a five-year deal that expires after the 2026 season. His current contract is worth $7.3 million annually, placing him third in the Big Ten’s coaching salary hierarchy. Just ahead of him are Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin, who earn $7.6 million and $7.5 million, respectively. Mel Tucker would also be ahead of him in annual money earned had he not been fired by Michigan State.

What’s intriguing about this contract situation is Harbaugh’s recent on-field success against the Wolverines’ top rivals. Over the past two seasons, Harbaugh has gone 4-0 against Penn State and Ohio State, teams led by Day and Franklin. Not to mention, Michigan has made back-to-back College Football Playoffs, putting the Wolverines in a tier they hadn’t been in a long time.

Harbaugh’s 2023 season did face a speed bump when he missed the Wolverines’ first three games due to a university-imposed suspension over a myriad of NCAA Level II infractions and the more significant Level I infraction of allegedly misleading NCAA investigators. There’s talk about another pending NCAA suspension, but this cloud doesn’t seem to cast a shadow over the ongoing contract discussions.

When probed about the negotiations during his weekly press conference on Monday, Harbaugh remained tight-lipped, reflecting a laser focus on his current duties.

“There’s been a kind of a three-and-a-half-year thing around (contract talks) so just eventually, (everything) gets put into a contract,” Harbaugh noted. “I’m not gonna say that any more clearly. And definitely, definitely open to that. Like I’ve shown that through the years. But, you know, like anybody, I’m just concentrating and focusing on having a good practice today. We’ve got a team meeting coming up and we’re gonna practice. It’s just ‘coach the team’ time when you’re in the middle of the season.”

Yet, amidst this focus, Harbaugh revealed a sliver of what he seeks in his professional journey.

“Like anybody, you want to be somewhere where you’re wanted,” Harbaugh said. “And they like what you do and how you do it. And then your bosses tell you that and then that gets reflected in a contract. But the bottom line for any of us is we want to be somewhere where they like how you do it and what you do.”

Jim Harbaugh was asked if he would welcome a contract extension at Michigan.



He said everyone wants to be at a place where they’re wanted. pic.twitter.com/uwmkKY1r1q — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 9, 2023

Additionally, John U. Bacon reported on Monday afternoon a source close to the situation told him, “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest-paid coach in the conference.”

I just received this from two high-ranking UM officials: “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest paid coach in the conference.”

That should settle that. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 9, 2023

With this in mind, the Wolverines, their fans, and all of college football will watch keenly as one of the sport’s most prominent coaching figures determines his next move.