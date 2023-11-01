New U-M boots to benefit players through Champions Circle NIL

Last week, Wolverine Boots and the Michigan Wolverines launched a first-of-its-kind shoe collection to financially benefit players.

For each pair sold, Wolverine Boots is contributing a portion of proceeds to University of Michigan’s NIL Collective, Champions Circle, in their effort to get players more money in their pockets.

“This revenue sharing initiative further exemplifies the value that student-athletes bring to commercial businesses in college athletics,” said Valiant Management Group Founder and CEO, Jared Wangler. “We are thrilled to be a part of this special project with the M Den and Wolverine Boots as they continue to support student-athletes at the University of Michigan.”

Built on the silhouette of Wolverine’s Floorhand Moc Toe Boot, these boots feature a waterproof full-grain leather upper, a Wolverine/University of Michigan woven tongue label, and an embossed ‘M’ in the heel. According to a press release, “The two pairs within the collection are inclusive of Wolverine’s classic styling and Maize & Blue Collar details that offer hardworking, tailgate-ready good looks.”

“Our NIL partnership with University of Michigan Wolverines football players has been a great success because of our shared values of integrity and blue-collar work ethic,” said Wolverine’s Vice President of Global Marketing, Scott Schoessel. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the Valiant and now M Den teams in order to elevate the unique opportunities within NIL that ultimately benefit hard working student athletes.”

The boots, which are available in a limited quality, are sold for $160 and can only be found at the M Den in Ann Arbor (303 South State Street). They will also be available online in the spring of 2024.