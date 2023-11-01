Preseason Profile: Freshman guard George Washington III can make an impact right away

As part of our preseason coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew will be rolling out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster. We’ll take a look at what they did in previous seasons and project how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

In this edition, we’ll dive into freshman guard George Washington III.

Before coming to Michigan

Washington put on a show at Chaminade Julienne Catholic in Dayton, Ohio, last season, winning the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 24.1 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He led the Eagles to a 25-2 record and an appearance in the Division II, Region 8 tournament final.

A four-star prospect, Washington was ranked just inside the top-100 on the 247 Composite, ranked as the 12th-best shooting guard and the fourth-best player from Ohio. Washington was previously committed to Ohio State for nine months, but he ultimately decommitted before committing to come to Ann Arbor a year ago.

After Papa Kante requested a release from his National Letter of Intent, Washington was left as the lone scholarship player in Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class.

Scouting report

Michigan fans fell in love with Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr. last season, and I have a feeling Washington will quickly become a fan favorite as well.

He’s everything you’d want in a lead guard; he has a solid shooting stroke, he handles the ball and he dictates the pace of the game. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but he’s incredibly crafty and can get past his man to finish at the rim. He moves his feet well defensively, makes great decisions on the fast break, and can shift the momentum of the game with a two-hand flush. He plays with a passion that you just can’t teach.

He can play the 2 with his scoring ability, but he can also play at the 1 with his excellent court vision. He has a great sense of where to throw the ball to lead his teammates into easy buckets.

He’ll remind Michigan fans of a lot of recent players: he can get his own shot from mid-range like Eli Brooks, he can heat up in a hurry and light it up from three like Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman, and he never stops talking on defense while being an energizer bunny on that end of the floor like Mo Wagner.

He’s a smidge undersized at 6-foot-2, and in a Big Ten conference with a lot of large guards, he could get bullied early on. That said, he’s got a lot of skills in his scoring repertoire and he’s talented enough to score around bigger defenders.

There’s a lot to like about Washington.

Quotes from Media Day about Washington

“You have a lot more thrown at you in college than you ever did in high school, but I feel like it’s something I’ve just taken in stride,” George Washington III said. “One of the biggest things I’ve focused on is trying to digest plays as a point guard, taking that from the way of making sure I know where everyone has to be or should be. That way when I go to the 2, I know where I should be.”

“I think it was (director of basketball operations) Chris Hunter said in our staff meeting the other day, he has a high care factor,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said. “George has done a tremendous job just taking it all in, he’s in film sessions every day with one of the coaches. He processes at a good level and that’s before we even talk about his skill set, his ability to score the ball, shoot the ball. We’re really pleased with the progression he’s been on thus far.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

Washington should be a key contributor for the Wolverines in the backcourt, likely coming off the bench and playing the 2 when Nimari Burnett isn’t on the floor.

If Jaelin Llewellyn isn’t 100 percent to start the season — he was only participating in the non-contact drills at Media Day two weeks ago — Washington could get some minutes at point guard as well. Freshman guards, especially point guards, tend to take a while to catch up to the speed of college basketball, as Michigan fans have seen that the last few seasons with Frankie Collins and McDaniel. Nonetheless, Washington is a smart guy who could get some reps at the 1.

Looking at this group on paper, this Michigan team is going to need outside shooting, and Washington is one of the best shooters on the roster. I wouldn’t be surprised if he works his way from playing five minutes a game to becoming one of the first players off the bench by the end of the season.

Final Thought

This season, Washington should be a key rotation piece who can play either guard spot and provide a scoring boost. Beyond this season, Washington has the tools and work ethic to grow into one of Michigan’s main scorers.