Michigan Football’s Bye Week: Blending rest and preparation

The Michigan Wolverines utilized their bye week as a strategic pause, combining rest with continued focus on the season ahead. Players took time for personal activities, a bit of fun, and also kept their upcoming game against the Purdue Boilermakers in mind.

Josh Wallace, for example, treated the bye week as a chance to jet-set and recharge, making his first trip to Canada.

“Went to Canada for the first time, so that was pretty fun, went shopping, and just explored…I went to a Raptors game for the first time. Then (CF Toronto Eaton Centre), a big mall there and it was nice.”

This international escapade was a welcome change of pace for Wallace, allowing him to recharge before the next game.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson found a perfect blend of rest and preparation, staying home and completing mundane yet satisfying tasks such as cleaning his house and car, and leisurely strolls to the park with his dog.

“Definitely a good combination of both (rest and preparation),” Wilson said. “Get my body ready, get my mind right, do all the little things I don’t get a chance to do throughout the year. Clean my house, clean my car and try to take my dog to the park as much as possible. Just relax and watch some extra film and really like less work and more just like mental preparation.”

Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan described his bye week as low-key.

“I sat on the couch and was a couch potato,” Keegan said. “Got treatment and watched football. That’s about it.” For him, the mental respite was as crucial as the physical. “It’s a long season,” Keegan noted, appreciating the brief period to clear his mind and prepare for a “fresh start” against Purdue.

Tight end A.J. Barner highlighted the dual emphasis on rest and preparation as well. Coming to a new school, Barner isn’t used to getting to the bye week undefeated. With a high volume of targets this season and a ton of blocking duties, he was able to get some much-needed rest.

“Definitely good, definitely get to relax a little bit but the foot is on the pedal for sure,” A.J. Barner said. “I would say definitely (prioritized) rest but definitely that preparation too, but it was definitely nice to take a little stress off the body and recover.”

Finally, cornerback Will Johnson appreciated the opportunity to step back and refocus. After battling an injury for the first half of the season, the bye week was a much-needed break from the full-throttle acclimation to the team since his return four weeks ago.

“(The bye week) was pretty good,” Johnson said. “Good time to step away from football for a little bit. Hang out with the family and friends and just refocus myself for the week coming up.”

But even amidst the downtime, he and his teammates didn’t completely detach from football.

“We did some mental preparation and watched film [on Purdue] and studied them,” Johnson added, detailing the team’s commitment to staying mentally engaged with game strategies.

The Wolverines’ bye week was a carefully orchestrated mix of personal time and mental prep, ensuring they remained sharp for the upcoming battle with Purdue. They managed to enjoy their time off while staying firmly rooted in their goals for the season – refreshed, recharged, and ready for the next challenge, wherever it will come from next.