Michigan Reacts Survey: Which team will win the Big Ten West?

The bye week has come and gone for the Michigan Wolverines, and we are finally back to football after a whirlwind of allegations and rumors surrounded the program.

On the schedule for Saturday night is a rematch of the 2022 Big Ten Championship, as the Purdue Boilermakers make a trip to Ann Arbor. It’s safe to say this Purdue team will not be back in Indianapolis representing the Big Ten West this season. The Boilermakers are 1-4 in the conference and just 2-6 on the season.

The rest of the West is certainly interesting — Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska are all tied at a 3-2 conference record, with Northwestern just a game behind at 2-3. With just four weeks to figure all this out, who do you think is going to be representing the West in Indy next month?

Coming off the bye, Michigan was 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games, all against Big Ten opponents. Now it is a 32-point favorite at home against maybe the worst team out of that group coming to the Big House in a game under the lights.

The last time there was a home game at night, J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions in Michigan’s worst game of the season against Bowling Green. They failed to cover the spread, and it was the last time they didn’t.

Do the Wolverines keep the trend rolling this week and cover the 32-point spread?

