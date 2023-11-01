2025 four-star OT Carter Lowe lists Michigan in top-five

Carter Lowe. a top-15 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, just listed Michigan in his top list, along with Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Alabama.

The four-star lineman is rated just inside the top-150 on the 247Sports composite, ranked as the 13th-best offensive tackle and the sixth-best recruit from the state of Ohio.

Lowe visited Ann Arbor with his family in April, and had great things to say about it to Brice Marich from The Michigan Insider.

“The visit went great,” Lowe said. “I felt very welcomed and like a priority. I loved talking to coach Moore and learning more about the program. It was informing. I got to learn a lot stuff about the program that I didn’t know and am glad (coach Sherrone Moore) took the time out of his day to talk to me. I think he is a very genuine person and I’d love to speak with him again.”

The Toledo native said he hit it off with strength coach Ben Herbert at the BBQ at the Big House. He also had a lot of praise for Moore, who has been the main recruiter for him on the coaching staff.

“I think he’s a great coach,” Lowe said to The Michigan Insider. “He’s running the program great and winning the Joe Moore Award for two years is great. I love watching him coach and seeing his offensive line. I’m excited to see them play this year. I know he’s doing a great job recruiting even in the transfer portal and he’s always doing a great job. The way he coaches them stands out because I have been to a lot of practices and I love to see him coach. In the technique stuff, he does a great job and I love to see what he does in practice.”

Like so many other top Michigan targets, Lowe plans to visit Michigan for the game against Ohio State to cap off the regular season.

If the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the third season in a row, that could help swing Lowe towards Michigan. It wouldn’t be the first time recently Michigan picked up a got a lineman from Ohio; two in the 2024 class — four-star Luke Hamilton and three-star Ben Roebuck — are from the Buckeye State.

Ohio State appears to be in the lead for Lowe; Two Crystal Ball predictions on 247 and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine have him joining the Buckeyes.

We’ll keep you posted on Lowe’s recruitment; highlights from his junior season are below.