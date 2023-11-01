Max Bredeson’s rise from walk-on to tight-end to fullback, to nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy

For a team that has risen in the recruiting rankings every year, bringing in more four-star and five-star players than ever before, “The Michigan Method” that head coach Jim Harbaugh preaches allows for under-the-radar payers to still make a name for themselves in practice and games.

The Michigan Wolverines’ rosters approximately 30 walk-ons every year, mainly guys who would have a fighting chance to play at smaller Division 1 schools or could have been starring at Division 2 or 3 programs. These walk-ons are from all over the country and are scouted for many different reasons.

Tight end/fullback Max Bredeson is just one of these examples, but his connection to Michigan runs deeper than most.

As an undersized high school quarterback, Bredeson never had a guaranteed offer. He was a two-sport athlete, playing baseball and football, but didn’t get many looks from football scouts due to playing just six football games in his high school career.

What Bredeson had going for him, however, was the fact his older brothers, Ben and Jack, were both varsity athletes at Michigan — Ben was an offensive lineman and now in the NFL, and Jack was a pitcher on the baseball team.

At the end of his high school career, Bredeson had walk-on offers from Michigan and Ole Miss and chose Michigan thanks to the strong familial connection.

When Bredeson got to campus, he was immediately informed quarterback wasn’t going to be the position for him anymore, and was asked to join the tight end room. Though it was not a position he was familiar with, he was willing to do whatever it took to benefit the team and his playing career.

“Max has been in our room since he got here,” tight ends coach Grant Newsome said. “I think (head coach Jim Harbaugh) always talks about embracing your role and finding a way to contribute, and he’s the epitome of that.”

Switching his position once was not the only abnormality, however. After recognizing he would be sitting behind Luke Schoonmaker, Colston Loveland, and now A.J. Barner, Bredeson needed to carve out another role for himself that would provide him game reps. After talking to the coaching staff, Harbaugh and Newsome decided to give Bredeson a shot at fullback.

“I think the cool thing is that you sometimes get guys who it takes a little bit to be aware of what their role may be or what their specialty could be,” Newsome said. “Whereas for (Bredeson), he knew kind of immediately ‘Hey, I’m not going to be Luke Schoonmaker just because of my body type, and it’s not going to be my game, but there’s a role for me if I could really excel at this.’ And he got here and basically, day one, kind of embraced that. You saw that from a redshirt freshman walk-on to playing really significant snaps was a huge help for us last year.”

Being a fullback takes a special type of person. You are not only essentially a smaller offensive lineman, you are running full speed into the defender on every snap. This type of momentum and pressure on a person’s body is why the position is not used in every system — but it is in Harbaugh’s.

“We’re extremely lucky that we have a lot of knowledgeable coaches on staff,” Newsome said. “Obviously, it’s a position that not a lot of people use in college football. So to be able to have coaches who, throughout their user experience have been around it, that we can go back and forth. And I was fortunate that coach Harbaugh has always (used a fullback) in his offenses, in his time with the 49ers and even when I was playing here, they’re having those guys.”

Barner added: “I think one thing that sticks out about Max is just he’s extremely tough. His brother played here. His oldest brother played baseball here. I mean, he’s a Michigan kid and (comes from a) Michigan family. And he’s a perfect fit for this program. And he’s also a guy that can go out and ask him to make plays. And then also, just like with the rest of tight ends, he’s extremely unselfish. So, do whatever you need to do to help someone.”

Bredeson is said to be not only powerful, but has come a long way in his blocking technique. While it could partially be the Bredeson genes, he has fully bought into the process.

“(Bredeson is) the guy,” Colston Loveland said. “He brings a lot of energy. Just a super hard-nosed, tough — just a great guy. And he’ll always get me hyped up before a game or something, beating on his helmet, or whatever it is. But he’s, yeah, I love that guy.”

Bredeson is now a nominee for The Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. This nomination just shows even further that if a player doesn’t want to be complacent, they can still reach the pinnacle of college football.

“A guy who was an undersized, high school quarterback, gets here and as a kind of undersized tight end walk-on to be playing as a redshirt freshman and, in my opinion, be the best fullback in America as a redshirt sophomore speaks to him and his character and the effort that he’s put in,” Newsome said.

While he may not light up the stat sheet, No. 44 is in almost every offensive play, running full speed at defensive linemen and linebackers to create holes for the offense and help the team succeed.