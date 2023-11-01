Mike Sainristil makes midseason Bednarik Award watchlist

The Michigan defense has been absolutely dominant this year and getting better each week. A key piece of the defense is slot corner Mike Sainristil. The former receiver has been performing at a high level and continues to garner praise from the coaching staff.

Sainristil is now drawing national attention, being recognized as a midseason addition to the watchlist for the Bednarik Award.

The award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sainristil, a team captain, has put up impressive numbers this season. He has 18 tackles through eight games and a sack. He also has three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Sainristil has spent the season as a lockdown defender with very few miscues. His development as a defensive back has been nothing shy of remarkable. Opposing quarterbacks need to know where he is on the field at all times. Sainristil will be tested in the coming weeks against stiffer competition, but he has proven no moment is too big (see: at Ohio State last season).

If Sainristil continues to add to his impressive resume through the final four contests and potentially a conference championship, he could make a case to be the recipient of an award not won by a Wolverine since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Monday, Nov. 13.