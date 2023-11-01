Getting to know Purdue with Journal & Courier’s Sam King

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) are coming off their bye week with a Saturday night home game against the 2-6 Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue has a new head coach who gave Michigan all they could handle as the defensive coordinator of Illinois last season. They have a new quarterback this season as well after years of Aidan O’Connell under center. However, the team is a work in progress and 2023 is shaping up to be a rebuilding year.

To get further insight into the Purdue team we spoke with Sam King of the Journal & Courier.

Listen to the podcast below.

