Jim Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten Conference amidst NCAA investigation

Announced on Friday, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten Conference the remainder of the regular season amidst the NCAA probe into the program for Connor Stalions allegedly attending and sending people to college football games, electronically recording the sidelines and stealing their signs in a way that is against the rules of the governing body.

Big Ten Conference Announces Violation of Sportsmanship Policy by University of Michigan Football Program https://t.co/Mvrz6M6j48 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 10, 2023

The News: First-year Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti met with U-M president Santa Ono and the Board of Regents — as well as athletic director Warde Manuel in a separate meeting — in Ann Arbor last Friday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, a suspension doesn’t seem to be enough for other members of the conference — they want Harbaugh gone. That much was made clear in an article published on Thursday morning by ESPN. Harbaugh’s three-game suspension that was self-imposed by the university still allowed for him to coach practices and be with the team outside of game days.

But that isn’t enough for the rest of the Big Ten, reportedly. According to ESPN’s sources, “Big Ten athletic directors made clear to Petitti on a call last week that they wanted any suspension of Harbaugh to be different. The athletic directors, per sources, pushed strongly for Harbaugh to not be allowed to enter the facility or coach any aspect of the team at any time during the suspension.”

Support: But university leaders have Harbaugh’s back and will not go down without a fight. Just last week, Ono tweeted out a photo of him with Harbaugh and the team, quoting Bo Schembechler in a message of support.

“Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner,” the tweet said.

Harbaugh also has support from his — as well as the university’s — legal team. Tom Mars, who represents Harbaugh, penned a letter to the Big Ten, which was obtained by Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel. This letter laid out the case for why it would be against the Big Ten’s own policies to ban Harbaugh for any length of time.

Additionally, a 10-page letter signed by Manuel — presumably written by university attorneys — also urged due process and warned, “The conference should act cautiously when setting precedent given the reality that in-person scouting, collusion among opponents, and other questionable practices may well be far more prevalent than believed.” This letter was also obtained by Yahoo Sports.

And just for good measure, state of Michigan lawmakers also wrote a letter to Pettiti on Wednesday urging he not make any rash, premature decisions regarding a suspension.

Despite all the warnings and pleading from the Michigan side of things, Petitti still caved into pressure from the 13 other Big Ten programs, despite Michigan showing evidence to the conference that Ohio State and Rutgers colluded with Purdue in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Statements: This ultimatum also comes despite Harbaugh being adamant from the start that he has known nothing about Stalions’ sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh released a statement on Oct. 19 that reads:

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.”

Stalions resigned from his role with the program last Friday night and provided his first public comments to The Athletic.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure,” Stalions said. “I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on.”

A statement from Stalions’ attorney, Brad Beckworth, reads:

“As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team,” Beckworth said. “He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow’s game and the remainder of the season. Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither coach Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting.”

The Future: With this suspension, the university and Harbaugh will now seek a court-ordered injunction for Harbaugh to continue coaching. All signs are favorable for Michigan to be granted that injunction, but if for some reason that doesn’t pan out, the Wolverines will have to play in their biggest challenge of the season this weekend — at Penn State — without their head coach.

We will continue to bring you the latest on Maize n Brew when more information is available.