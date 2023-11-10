Roundtable: Michigan at Penn State

Michigan heads on the road for its toughest matchup of the season Saturday afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Members of the Maize n Brew staff discuss the Purdue game last week, concerns heading into this weekend’s game, bold predictions and more in this week’s Roundtable.

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Wolverines got it done last weekend against Purdue, 41-13. What does Michigan need to clean up the most from the Purdue game heading into this weekend’s game at Penn State?

Von: There are a few things you could point to, but I think the correct answer is the running attack. The run-blocking across the board has to be much better. Look at the fourth-and-one from last weekend — Kalel Mullings took it up the gut, but was stuffed because wide receiver Darrius Clemons was beat (pretty badly) on his block. Why that personnel was in the game to begin with, I have no clue, but it’s a great example that everybody has to be on their A-game moving forward in order for the running backs (Blake Corum and Mullings, mainly) to churn out positive yardage. Against a formidable opponent in Penn State, these plays will be crucial in how the game is determined.

Adam: McCarthy was just a little off on a few throws, and those throws could have made the game even uglier. It could have been a bit of rust after having the bye week, or maybe it was just an off week. He needs to be just a little sharper against Penn State. With that being said, he was still really good and that could be good enough to win also.

Matt Eifert: J.J. McCarthy didn’t have his best game against Purdue, but I’m still betting that’s an aberration, not the norm. I’m more focused on the offensive line’s run blocking. It felt like Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards kept running into brick walls on Saturday night because there weren’t many lanes to run through. This is still a very good offensive line, but it feels like the running game has regressed. Michigan is going to need to successfully run the ball in order to run the table.

Kellen: Michigan’s offense stalled midway through the game, which was concerning. The Wolverines couldn’t run the ball super well; they averaged 3.2 yards per carry. In a big game like Penn State, Michigan will need to run the ball and pick up some first downs on the ground to provide sputtering like they did against Purdue at times.

Matt Hartwell: I thought that there was a little bit of rust on the offense coming out of the bye week. A slight disconnect between J.J. and the receivers reared it’s ugly head for much of the second and third quarters, while the offensive line had probably its “worst” game of the season. Overall, I felt it was still a strong showing, but that kind of play won’t cut it against sharper teams.

Andrew: “Got it done” which means winning by four touchdowns and leading by five touchdowns outside of garbage time is a great place to be. Michigan needs to clean up several things. Offensively, the line has to be able to hold blocks longer in the run game and communicate movement better in pass protection. The Nittany Lions are going to blitz and play downhill for four quarters. If Michigan cannot keep them honest in the run game and hold them off when passing, finding victory will be an uphill battle.

Secondly, J.J. McCarthy HAS to be more consistent with his fundamentals. Against Purdue, McCarthy would unnecessarily throw off-balance before setting his feet, and passes would sail. This is exactly what the Nittany Lions want in order to force turnovers and create shorter fields for their offense.

Lastly, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD CLEAN UP THE PUNT RETURN!

J.J. McCarthy, albeit not perfect against Purdue, still threw for nearly 350 yards. The run game, however, only went for 112, and had it not been for a 44-yard end around by Semaj Morgan, they wouldn’t have cracked 100 yards. Is the offense just what it is at this point in the season, or can the run game get back to its dominant self?

Von: Last year, the offense lived and died with the run game. The 2023 Michigan offense is led by J.J. McCarthy, and I don’t see that changing now. The run game has been moderately successful this year, but has definitely struggled the last few weeks. Michigan averaged just 3.9 yards per carry against Indiana, 3.5 against MSU, and 3.2 against Purdue. During this three-game stretch, no player has rushed for 60 yards, and Corum has only averaged 51.6 yards per game. J.J. is the heartbeat of the offense, but I still have faith the run game will show up when it’s needed.

Adam: We have been spoiled by the run game the last two years, and I think most fans just figured it would continue to be much of the same. It has struggled, but at the same time there have bene numerous times they seem like they are one block away from breaking a big run. If a few of those happen, it doesn’t look as bad. McCarthy has done a great job of making this team much more balanced. The offense is what it is at this point, but don’t be surprised if the have a breakout game soon.

Matt Eifert: The run game can absolutely get back to its dominant self. If I know anything about Jim Harbaugh, it’s that he saves plays in the playbook for bigger games and loves to set things up throughout the season. It appeared that zone read keeps for J.J. McCarthy were turned off against Purdue, but they will undoubtedly be back on for Penn State. That will be huge when it comes to opening up the running game.

Kellen: I think it can definitely get back to being dominant. It feels weird saying this after how successful they’ve been the last few seasons, but the offensive line needs to step up. We’re not seeing the same massive holes and second-level blocks we’ve seen the last few seasons. Maybe Penn State can be a get-right game for them, but if Michigan’s best unit isn’t as dominant as it was in 2021 and 2022, that’s a concern for a number of reasons.

Matt Hartwell: I think the Michigan offense has the ability to be whatever it wants to be on any given week. Blake Corum is still averaging over five yards per carry and has shown he can consistently move the chains. For now, it appears Sherrone Moore is most comfortable relying on chunk passing plays to land the offense within the 10-yard line, and then allowing the run game to take it from there.

Andrew: It’s funny how last year the question was, “Can this offense throw the football to win?” This offense is different and it’s fair to question the run game. However, if there is any football staff I trust to develop a potent November rushing attack, it’s this one currently in Ann Arbor. Furthermore, there was a concerted effort to not have McCarthy run against Purdue. Once his legs are factored into the equation — especially on the outside — things will begin to open up between the tackles for the running backs.

Penn State is one of the best teams in the nation. Coming off a blowout win over Maryland, the Nittany Lions still have just one loss (@ Ohio State) and are still technically in the hunt for the Big Ten East. What worries you the most about this team?

Von: Their pass rush is giving me some worries. They have a few formidable defensive linemen in Adisa Isaac (6.5 sacks, one forced fumble/recovery), Dani Dennis-Sutton (2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and Chop Robinson (three sacks, one forced fumble). The Michigan offense line is going to have its hands full this weekend; stopping these three edge rushers will be key in keeping McCarthy upright and able to deliver accurate passes to the receivers.

Adam: Their defense. They have given up less than 20 points or less in all but one game. They did give up 24 points to Indiana, but that came off two big plays. I think the Wolverines can limit the Nittany Lions’ offense, but they have to find a way to break down their defense. Playing at Penn State is also a worry, as that crowd is going to be loud. Thankfully it is not a night game.

Matt Eifert: The Nittany Lion defense is legit. They’re first nationally in yards per play allowed, second in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards. In yards per game allowed, Michigan sits at No. 1, but Penn State is No. 2. Given what we’ve discussed the previous two questions, I’m a bit worried about getting the run game going. This will be a culture shock for the Michigan offensive line, as this is the best defensive line they will have faced all season by a mile.

Kellen: They don’t turn the ball over. They’ve only given it away four times all season, and they lead all of college football in turnover margin at +16. A big reason why Michigan has been able to blow teams out has been its ability to fly around and cause havoc, forcing turnovers. The Wolverines can’t afford to give the ball away against the Nittany Lions.

Matt Hartwell: Penn State will present a challenge unlike anything Michigan has faced so far. The defense is GOOD and the fans in Happy Valley are not going to make this a fun day for the Wolverines. This team should prepare themselves to endure belligerent ridicule from the Penn State fanbase in reference to the ongoing sign-stealing allegations.

Andrew: The defensive front seven. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is going to blitz, blitz, and blitz again with NFL-caliber players and try to force this Michigan offense into negative plays and turnovers. Michigan has not faced a front with this much movement and explosion all season, and whoever wins the line of scrimmage will win this game.

Throw out a bold prediction or two for tomorrow’s game.

Von: In 2021, Roman Wilson caught two touchdowns passes in Happy Valley. In 2023, he’ll put up a hat trick.

Adam: Michigan scores more than 30 points in the game and they score in the third quarter (Penn State also hasn’t given up a point in the third quarter this year). This is the best offense Penn State has faced all year and the Wolverines will find a way to score. Last year, the defense was also good and Michigan was able to put up 41.

Matt Eifert: James Franklin will make some baffling clock management decisions late in the first half. Wait, you’re telling me that’s not a bold enough prediction because it always happens? Okay, I’ll go with Drew Allar struggling mightily and throwing two interceptions.

Kellen: After struggling by his standards most of the season, Donovan Edwards scores twice: once on the ground, and once through the air, with the latter being the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.

Matt Hartwell: I’m unsure on the likelihood of this happening, but I’m hoping for a big game on the ground out of Donovan Edwards. We saw him have somewhat of a coming out party last season against the Nittany Lions and I’ll be manifesting an impactful outing from him.

Andrew: Michigan forces Penn State into three turnovers.

What’s the final score and why?

Von: This is going to be the first game Michigan fans actually have to worry about throughout the entire game. The Nittany Lions put up a hell of a fight, but the Wolverines’ experience on both sides of the ball leads them to victory. Michigan 24, Penn State 17.

Adam: It will be a slugfest early, but Michigan pulls away in the third quarter and gets over its first real hurdle of the year. The Wolverines win, 31-17.

Matt Eifert: Michigan 31 Penn State 21. Penn State’s legitimately great defense will hold Michigan in check for large periods of the game, but Jim Harbaugh will pull out enough trick/gadget plays to score four touchdowns and a field goal. Penn State’s offense will struggle as well for most of the game, but will benefit from a few short fields off Michigan mistakes (i.e. muffing a punt or a fumble deep in its own territory).

Kellen: Michigan wins a tight one, 27-24, because the defense bends and doesn’t break. J.J. has a few dazzling plays through the air, helps the Wolverines pick up their most impressive win of the season, and adds to his Heisman resume.

Matt Hartwell: 30-14, Michigan. A close game through the first half makes way for an inevitable Wolverine victory. I think both teams will be pretty equally-matched on defense, but I have a hard time believing the Nittany Lions have the offensive playmakers to hang with guys like Colston Loveland, Roman Wilson and J.J. McCarthy once points start getting put on the board.

Andrew: Michigan, 31-13. If the defenses cancel each other out, this game will come down to offense execution. In a more refined sense, it is McCarthy vs. Drew Allar. Although at home, I trust McCarthy to outperform Allar and pull away in the middle of the third quarter after a close game in the first half.