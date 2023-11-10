The nation has been very impatiently waiting for the Michigan Wolverines to play a team with a little number next to its name, and finally on Saturday the moment has come. The Penn State Nittany Lions are obviously the best team Michigan has seen — in totality and on both sides of the ball — and finally provide the level of competition the country has been asking for.

Anyone who has watched Michigan this year knows that this is an elite team, regardless of how rough the opposing competition has been; SP+ agrees and has had the Wolverines in the No. 1 spot for weeks now. However, to finally appease the masses, Michigan needs to put forth yet another quality effort and bring home a top-10 win.

This matchup is going to come down to how well J.J. McCarthy and the offense plays against a legitimate top-five defense. It should not require any sort of historic effort from McCarthy, as the Nittany Lions have scored a grand total of two offensive touchdowns in the past two head-to-heads and now feature a mid-tier first-year starter against the best defense in the country.

Michigan should win this game (and arguably do so convincingly), but do not overlook this Penn State team, especially on defense. Games in Happy Valley have gone down to the wire recently, and on paper this sets up to be a classic battle of titans. Of course, if the Wolverines play up to their talent level, this could end fairly lopsided again, leaving the national discourse with no choice but to acknowledge where this team is headed.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0) vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Offense: Game changers change games

Last season, Michigan took over the game on essentially back-to-back 60-plus yard runs by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. This was nothing new, as the Wolverines ranked 11th in runs of at least 30 yards in 2022. This year? Just four so far, which is tied for 70th in the nation. Meanwhile, Penn State’s staunch defensive line has allowed just one rush of that distance.

Maybe the Wolverines do something different to open up some big plays, but more likely it will require leaning on J.J. McCarthy to move the ball. Like last year, expect way more designed quarterback runs than any previous game, but also do not be surprised if Michigan is willing to win through the air, something that has not been the case in a long time heading into a game like this.

Penn State does offer arguably the best corners in the conference with Kalen King and Johnny Dixon. Roman Wilson has yet to be stopped, though, and the odds of Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland, and A.J. Barner finding opportunities against the rest of the defense are decent. Still, this is one of the best units against the pass in the nation, so it will not be easy to simply air it out all game, especially since the defensive line will cause some pressure.

That means McCarthy is going to be tasked both with carrying the weight of the offense while also being cautious. The Nittany Lions are not going to be able to do much with the ball themselves (more on that in a second), so McCarthy absolutely cannot gift them with short fields — or any points. Penn State ranks second nationally in takeaways, and the defense will absolutely be looking to add to this number. This is a massive stage, but not one that any Heisman contender would shy away from.

Defense: 80-yard fields

Unless Michigan has some completely busted plays, like the long Sean Clifford run to set up the lone offensive touchdown last year, it is hard to see how this Penn State team is going to put up many points. SP+ does have the Nittany Lions ranked 21st on offense, but there are some legitimate questions to be asked about both its efficiency and explosiveness.

Leading the way is Drew Allar, who really has struggled to live up to preseason expectations. The five-star has pretty pedestrian stats in his first season as a starter, ranking 54th in completion percentage, 61st in yards per game, and 56th in passer rating. The biggest issue, though, is that he ranks just 87th in yards per attempt (6.6) — McCarthy is at 10.4 YPA for reference.

Allar was very ineffective against Ohio State, throwing for just 4.5 yards per attempt and never really threatening through the air. The Michigan defense is just as fierce as that one, and Penn State will again hope it can dink and dunk its way down the field (spoiler alert: good luck). Given the team is also just 78th in yards per carry, there is no good solution on offense unless it gets some uncharacteristic explosive plays.

Neither Nicholas Singleton nor Kaytron Allen has looked like the game changer needed to take this team to the next level, and it is hard to see either having a big game against this defense. It will be challenging to be as poor as last season’s combined total of 35 yards on 12 rushes, but at the same time, both backs are arguably less productive this year. If the Wolverines can stay disciplined and force Penn State to earn every yard, I really do not see how the home team scores much at all.

When the resume meets the eye test

This game is a great experiment for the value of predictive analytic systems. Michigan looks elite in every facet of the game, and the numbers back that up. Penn State is clearly a step above the opponents to date, however, so those analytics will either be justified completely or ignored entirely, depending on how the game goes.

Road games in the Big Ten are never easy, especially in situations like this. Penn State is a good team that is desperate for a win, and does feature plenty of talented players. An early lead would certainly give the Nittany Lions some hope, and there is certainly a world this contest comes down to the end like in 2021.

There is also a world that sees this one look exactly like the second half of the 2022 game. The Michigan rush attack seems to have taken a step back, but McCarthy is playing on a whole different level right now. It will be strength versus strength when the Wolverines have the ball, and it feels like a safe bet to trust one of the country’s best quarterbacks to put up enough points to earn this long-awaited justifying win.