Pick’em Podcast Week 11: Can Michigan win and cover against PSU in its first test of the season?

We will find out a lot about a few teams this weekend in a loaded Week 11 of college football. Michigan heads on the road to plays its first true test in the Penn State Nittany Lions. Meanwhile, No. 13 Tennessee travels to No. 14 Missouri, while No. 9 Ole Miss goes to No. 2 Georgia.

Saturday will be Judgement Day in college football, and Von Lozon and Dan Plocher pick against the spreads of the very best of them in this week’s Pick’em Podcast!

No. 7 Texas (-10) @ TCU

No. 8 Alabama (-11) @ Kentucky

Miami @ No. 4 Florida State (-14)

USC @ No. 6 Oregon (-15)

No. 13 Tennessee (-1.5) @ No. 14 Missouri

No. 18 Utah @ No. 5 Washington (-9.5)

No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 2 Georgia (-10.5)

No. 3 Michigan (-5) @ No. 10 Penn State

