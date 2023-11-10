Friday Discussion: What are the stakes for tomorrow’s game?

In case you’ve forgotten, there is actual football played during a college football season, not just an endless media and narrative circus. Tomorrow we get to watch a top-10 clash as No. 3 Michigan takes on No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley. Penn State will be looking to avenge a 41-17 beatdown at the hands of Michigan last season in the Big House. Michigan will look to keep rolling towards a third-straight Big Ten Championship.

So what are the stakes for this game? What happens if Michigan wins this game? What happens if they don’t? Let’s dig a little deeper and talk about the ramifications from this game.

If the Michigan Wolverines win handily against Penn State, they will move to 10-0 on the season. Jumping either Georgia or Ohio State in the CFP rankings seems unlikely, though it wouldn’t be impossible. This would be just Michigan’s first ranked win of the season and its strength of schedule will obviously be getting better, but still not quite as high as Ohio State’s.

The media narrative would shift dramatically in one way or the other. We’ve seen in the past time and time again where the goalposts get moved after the fact. Leading up to the game the narrative is along the lines of “Michigan finally has to play somebody good.” Yet, if Michigan wins profoundly, I can guarantee you’ll hear at least a handful of pundits talk about how Penn State was never any good anyways.

Regarding the improper sign-stealing investigation, Michigan’s rival fanbases would no doubt begin frothing at the mouth trying to get the Wolverines banned from the Big Ten Championship and/or Jim Harbaugh suspended. The more Michigan wins on the field, the stronger these calls will get.

However, in my eyes this would offer another data point proving that sign-stealing isn’t all that important in the grand scheme of things. If anything, Michigan is at a disadvantage tomorrow as Penn State will undoubtedly be working to decode Michigan’s signals during the game but Michigan will be without the analyst whose primary job it was to decipher signs. The Nittany Lions have no excuses if Michigan is to win; they had ample time to change their signs.

On the complete flip side, if Penn State is able to knock off Michigan tomorrow, the ramifications would be catastrophic for the Wolverines. It would likely signal the end of Michigan’s chances to win the Big Ten, as the tiebreakers likely work against the Wolverines, even with a win over Ohio State. Simply put, Michigan cannot afford to lose tomorrow in order to reach Indianapolis.

Sitting at 9-1, Michigan’s resume wouldn’t be all that strong. Despite all of the blowout victories, the Wolverines would be 0-1 against ranked teams with a signature victory over...Rutgers? The CFP committee would almost assuredly have Michigan behind one-loss Oregon, Texas, and Alabama, likely sitting in the 8-10 range in the next CFP rankings. It would take an absolute miracle (i.e. chaos) in order to even get back in the playoff discussion.

From a narrative perspective, ESPN would pile on Jim Harbaugh. We, as fans, would hear countless “see, you can’t win without opponents’ signs” retorts that we all know is incorrect. Paul Finebaum would be even more insufferable than he already is.

Needless to say, this is a massive, massive game. Obviously beating Ohio State is priority number one for the Michigan football program. However, due to the way this season has played out, the matchup with Penn State looms almost as large. This is the biggest game of the college football season to date on a national scale.

What are your thoughts on tomorrow’s game? If Michigan wins, where should it be ranked? If it loses, what’s the path back to the CFP, if there is one? How nervous are you for the game tomorrow? Let us know in the comments and, as always, Go Blue!