Michigan football jersey combo revealed for Penn State game

The uniform combo has been released for Michigan’s toughest game of the season so far: a road test against No. 10 Penn State.

No. 2 Michigan will be rocking white jerseys, maize pants and maize accessories in tomorrow’s game. I do like seeing the maize accessories, but personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look the Wolverines rolled out at home when they crushed the Nittany Lions a season ago.

Instead of the white out, the Nittany Lions plan is to blatantly copy the Stripe the Jungle look the Cincinnati Bengals rolled out on Sunday Night Football. If the fans can pull it off, blue and white stripes will be all over the stadium.

100% Participation Required ◻️ ◻️ ◻️ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 9, 2023

This is the biggest game of the year for the Wolverines so far, who as of Friday afternoon are 4.5-point favorites over the Nittany Lions. Maize n Brew has tons of preview coverage to get you ready for this game, and will have coverage afterwards.