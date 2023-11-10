Social Media reacts to Jim Harbaugh being suspended by Big Ten amid NCAA investigation

The bad news that we were all expecting came down Friday afternoon, as according to reports, Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten conference amidst the NCAA probe into all the allegations surrounding resigned staffer Connor Stallions and illegally stealing the signals of opposing coaches.

As you’d expect, Michigan fans and media members aren’t thrilled with this news. Here are some of the best reactions.

They really waited for the plane to take off, huh?

Tony Petitti actually waited all the way until Michigan's plane took off for Penn State to suspend Jim Harbaugh.



That won't help the Big Ten in court, nor will their lack of evidence against Harbaugh.



Expect a court injunction swiftly and for Harbaugh to be coaching tomorrow. — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 10, 2023

Of course, this is already being compared to Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker has as many wins this season as Jim Harbaugh has suspensions. — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) November 10, 2023

I’d pay good money to see Harbaugh’s reaction

Jim Harbaugh when he gets off the plane reading he’s been suspended: pic.twitter.com/84fapNAsco — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) November 10, 2023

Big 10 suspends Harbaugh WHILE HE’S IN THR AIR heading to Penn State



No shortage of drama with this soap opera https://t.co/X8ewWwcJ3T — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) November 10, 2023

Maybe Harbaugh can use the free time to practice his Happy Gilmore swing

Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day right now



pic.twitter.com/q3CQVJl7TX — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 10, 2023

A coach from Last Chance U weighs in

BREAKING: The BIG10 are such bitches for allowing him to get on airplane with team and then do it while in flight! Hope they have a stay order in place! I can name about 67 things that have been done much worse over last 3 years by other schools that had nothing happen! Wow so… — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) November 10, 2023

Michigan better be careful picking their attorneys

I wonder if Michigan is subjecting all the associates at their outside lawfirm to loyalty checks. Because some Ohio State 26-year-old at a $200k a year lawyer job could really do some damage here if he's cool being disbarred — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 10, 2023

The Big Ten made a decision rather fast, no?

Keep in mind the Big 10 did not once try to contact Connor Stalions. NOT ONCE. How do you not even attempt to speak to the main suspect before issuing a suspension? Tony Petitti belongs in prison! Lock him up. #freeharbaugh — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 10, 2023

Michigan to the SEC?

Would be surprised if Michigan doesn’t strongly consider leaving the Big Ten if Tony Petitti remains commissioner. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 10, 2023

RGIII is on their side

Completely disagree with any discipline against Michigan before a full investigation is completed. https://t.co/2AGsBIy30J — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 10, 2023

Isn’t this a big-time competitive advantage for Penn State?

Big Ten worried about Michigan's “competitive advantage” w/sign-stealing allegations, yet the league suspending a head coach less than 24 hours before kickoff isn’t a big “competitive advantage” for Penn State? Major lack of leadership by B1G — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2023

And a certain hashtag is gaining steam

Emergency Press Conference - Harbaugh Suspended from Coaching on Saturdays the Rest of the Season #freeharbaugh pic.twitter.com/T0NL6w083y — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 10, 2023

Now that #FreeHarbaugh is back on, it’s not too late to get you a t-shirt



: https://t.co/6MY5LOrwXB pic.twitter.com/5uMJE5MEh4 — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) August 21, 2023

Imagine punishing someone with no proof they were linked to it...couldn’t be me

The Big Ten, with a straight face, admitted there is no proof against Harbaugh



Then they suspended him for the only real games on Michigan’s schedule



And then they pretended this isn’t *really* a suspension of Harbaugh, but of the University of Michigan, which he “embodies” — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 10, 2023

This would be the greatest ending to all of this