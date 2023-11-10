 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social Media reacts to Jim Harbaugh being suspended by Big Ten amid NCAA investigation

Believe it or not, Michigan fans aren’t thrilled

By Kellen Voss
Syndication: USA TODAY Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The bad news that we were all expecting came down Friday afternoon, as according to reports, Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten conference amidst the NCAA probe into all the allegations surrounding resigned staffer Connor Stallions and illegally stealing the signals of opposing coaches.

As you’d expect, Michigan fans and media members aren’t thrilled with this news. Here are some of the best reactions.

They really waited for the plane to take off, huh?

Of course, this is already being compared to Mel Tucker

I’d pay good money to see Harbaugh’s reaction

Maybe Harbaugh can use the free time to practice his Happy Gilmore swing

A coach from Last Chance U weighs in

Michigan better be careful picking their attorneys

The Big Ten made a decision rather fast, no?

Michigan to the SEC?

RGIII is on their side

Isn’t this a big-time competitive advantage for Penn State?

And a certain hashtag is gaining steam

Imagine punishing someone with no proof they were linked to it...couldn’t be me

This would be the greatest ending to all of this

