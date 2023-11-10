The Big Ten Conference announced the head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 regular season due to sign-stealing allegations surrounding former analyst Connor Stalions. Although the Big Ten has taken this stance against Harbaugh, they acknowledged there’s no evidence that Harbaugh knew of any wrongdoing.

The University of Michigan released a statement in response to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti opting to punish Harbaugh. Michigan makes it clear that they intend to seek a court order to prevent the disciplinary action from taking effect and question Petitti’s impartiality on the matter.

