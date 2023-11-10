Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Youngstown State

The Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 on the season, beating the Youngstown State Penguins Friday night, 92-62.

While Michigan’s first two games have been against mid-majors, there’s a LOT to like about how this team is playing right now, especially on offense. Here are some takeaways.

Hot Cheese

Will Tschetter was on fire in this one, putting together the best game of his Michigan career so far.

Tschetter finished with a new career-high and led the Wolverines with 20 points, with eight of those coming in the first half. He didn’t miss a shot (8/8), and his hot shooting was a big reason why Michigan pulled away during that 17-3 run to close the first half and turned this into a blowout in the second half.

He struggled shooting threes last season, only making five of the 20 threes. But he thrived from three in this one, and played really well in transition.

Tschetter did well in 4-5 minute spurts last season, but if Michigan can count on him as a scorer off the bench, the floor of this team raises significantly.

McDaniel proved Tuesday wasn’t a fluke

Sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel spent the off-season in Ann Arbor working on his game and working to get more athletic. Through two games, it certainly looks like all that hard work is paying off.

McDaniel followed up his dominant performance in Tuesday’s win with another one tonight. He had 16 points in this one, including 14 in the first half, to go along with 4 assists. He helped create shots in the few times that the offense did sputter, and no Youngstown State guard could consistently stop him.

I still want to see how he looks playing against some better competition, but so far he has been exceptional at the point guard spot.

Nkamhoua is electric

I love watching this guy play. He’s dominant in the paint, he’s an excellent rebounder, and the energy he plays with is infectious.

He finished with 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in this one, including linking up with McDaniel for another alley-oop.

Nkamhoua elevates Michigan drastically on both ends. If he keeps this up, he’ll go down as the most dominant transfer in the Juwan Howard era.

Another good night for T-Will

Per the Big Ten Network broadcast, these first two games are the first time that Terrance Williams II has had double-digit points in back-to-back games in his collegiate career.

Williams finished with 13 points in this one to go along with eight rebounds. He’s one of Michigan’s better defenders, and he seems like a whole new guy compared to last season, confidence-wise. That new jump shot is really doing wonders for him.

Room to improve defensively

It’s hard to find any negatives from a blowout like this, so if I had to nitpick, I’d say Michigan didn’t get off to a great start defensively. That and their seven turnovers in the first half are a big reason why the Penguins hung around until late in the first half.

Obviously Youngstown State ran out of steam towards the end of the first half, but it appeared that there were a few communication breakdowns. More time on the floor together for this group should help them improve in that area.

Michigan could use another ballhandler like Jaelin Llewellyn

Llewellyn is still recovering from his torn ACL from back in December. While he wasn’t on an initial injury report, he was ultimately ruled out in this one.

The one time that Michigan struggled the ball well at all when McDaniel was off the floor; Burnett has been decent at the 2, but he hasn’t been super effective in limited minutes as a point guard.

Michigan is being cautious with Llewellyn’s recovery, which totally makes sense. That said, they are going to need his stability and court vision off the bench come Big Ten play.

What’s next

After two home games against mid-majors, the Wolverines have their toughest test of the season so far, as they travel to New York to take on Rick Pitino and St. John’s. That game tips off at 6:30 pm EST on Monday, and will be broadcast on FS1.