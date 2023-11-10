 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juwan Howard and others come to Jim Harbaugh’s defense on social media

More reactions from social media in response to Friday’s decision from the Big Ten.

Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The news that Michigan fans had been anxiously awaiting finally came Friday afternoon, as the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti announced their decision to suspend Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season.

While not a major surprise at this point, the news has drawn some criticism on social media, due to the both nature and timing of Michigan’s punishment. Here are some of the best reactions from fans, players, and members of the college football community to this afternoon’s news.

Two of the biggest names in the University of Michigan community, Juwan Howard and Santa Ono, voiced their support of coach Harbaugh and the team following the news.

Several Michigan players chimed in as well after they found out their head coach would be suspended for the remainder of the season.

A Michigan and NFL legend also echoes the sentiment of the players.

Football analysts and other members of the media also chipped in displeasure with the Harbaugh suspension.

Ric Flair, who made an appearance in Ann Arbor this week, also chimed in following the news of Harbaugh’s suspension.

University of Michigan students and fans appear to be getting in on the action as well.

Despite many backing the Big Ten for it’s decision on Friday, there’s still plenty of support for the Wolverines. Michigan will take the field against Penn State at noon on Saturday for one of college football’s most anticipated games of the season.

