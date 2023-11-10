Juwan Howard and others come to Jim Harbaugh’s defense on social media

The news that Michigan fans had been anxiously awaiting finally came Friday afternoon, as the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti announced their decision to suspend Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season.

While not a major surprise at this point, the news has drawn some criticism on social media, due to the both nature and timing of Michigan’s punishment. Here are some of the best reactions from fans, players, and members of the college football community to this afternoon’s news.

Two of the biggest names in the University of Michigan community, Juwan Howard and Santa Ono, voiced their support of coach Harbaugh and the team following the news.

Team 144. Go Blue! — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) November 10, 2023

Several Michigan players chimed in as well after they found out their head coach would be suspended for the remainder of the season.

Bet — Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) November 10, 2023

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

BET — FR0Z0NE (@MikeSainristil) November 10, 2023

A Michigan and NFL legend also echoes the sentiment of the players.

Football analysts and other members of the media also chipped in displeasure with the Harbaugh suspension.

Suspending Harbaugh when you have publicly said you have no proof of evidence he knew what was going on penalizing him and the kids instead of just dropping the hammer on the school financially and dumping this news on Friday is WEAK — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 10, 2023

Completely disagree with any discipline against Michigan before a full investigation is completed. https://t.co/2AGsBIy30J — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 10, 2023

Am I missing something with this Michigan stuff? Is this just about sign stealing?! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 10, 2023

"The timing of this punishment feels personal. The ADs have a vendetta on Jim Harbaugh."@ColinCowherd on Michigan facing repercussions for sign-stealing allegations pic.twitter.com/yd01RnTSOW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 10, 2023

Michigan deserves punishment for actions of a staffer, although no evidence Harbaugh knew of sign-stealing. But Petitti's heavy-handedness was performance art for angry constituents, unbecoming of a commissioner. He made other coaches feel good, but he set a dangerous precedent. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) November 10, 2023

Big Ten worried about Michigan's “competitive advantage” w/sign-stealing allegations, yet the league suspending a head coach less than 24 hours before kickoff isn’t a big “competitive advantage” for Penn State? Major lack of leadership by B1G — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2023

Ric Flair, who made an appearance in Ann Arbor this week, also chimed in following the news of Harbaugh’s suspension.

I’m Actually Shocked At The Big Ten And NCAAs Treatment Of Coach @CoachJim4UM! He’s More Man Than All Of You COMBINED! Take A Long Look At Yourself And Understand That The Team Will Stand Tall For Their Great Coach And Will Continue To Kick Ass! Go Blue! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/s550aHCISs — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 10, 2023

University of Michigan students and fans appear to be getting in on the action as well.

A "FREE HARBAUGH" sign in the Maize Rage gets a huge ovation here at Crisler — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) November 10, 2023

Deafening "Free Jim Harbaugh" chant at Yost just 1 minute into the Michigan hockey game. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) November 11, 2023

Despite many backing the Big Ten for it’s decision on Friday, there’s still plenty of support for the Wolverines. Michigan will take the field against Penn State at noon on Saturday for one of college football’s most anticipated games of the season.