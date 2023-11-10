Report: Michigan regents discussed leaving Big Ten if Jim Harbaugh was suspended

The idea of the Michigan Wolverines leaving the Big Ten Conference was preposterous a few weeks ago. But after the Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season, it may be a possibility.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Michigan regents met prior to the suspension and discussed leaving the Big Ten if they felt the Wolverines weren’t given a due process:

Last week, Michigan's regents discussed leaving the Big Ten if Jim Harbaugh was suspended without what it believes to be due process, source tells SI.



ESPN reported the suspension 30 mins before the B1G informed UM.



The Michigan-Petitti fight is on.https://t.co/JqlMiibwJA — Michael Rosenberg (@Rosenberg_Mike) November 10, 2023

The Connor Stalions story of an “elaborate” sign-stealing operation dropped three weeks ago, and neither the NCAA nor the Big Ten have discovered any evidence linking Harbaugh having knowledge of the scheme. Still, Tony Petitti and the conference decided to move forward in suspending the Michigan head coach because he “embodies” the university and the football program.

It’s been apparent that University of Michigan has strongly opposed any action against Harbaugh, the program, or the university without due process. It’s why they quickly hired Williams & Connelly to represent them for a response to the Big Ten and for any counter-action lawsuit that may occur.

Now, a court battle is likely underway as of Friday night as Michigan fights to have its head coach on the sidelines against No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. It’s the first of what is expected to be several battles between the Big Ten and Michigan in the court room in regards to this issue.

It would be extremely complicated for Michigan to leave the conference prior to 2029-30 due to their TV deal that was struck in August of 2022. It was a seven-year, $7-billion media rights deal with CBS, NBC, and FOX. It was one of the final tasks that was mostly accomplished by former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. To break that, Michigan would have to receive their grant of rights back, which would include even more lawyers and court room hearings.

The Big Ten’s deal made them the most profitable conference in TV revenue by an average of almost $400 million per year, making north of 1.1 billion dollars per season. The SEC is the next closest making an average of $740 million per year from 2024-2034 with ESPN.

Another option could be the ACC, but their top brands have already taken issue to their new TV deals that pay out just $40 million per season per institution. Yahoo Sports reported that Florida State president was “not satisfied” with the new payout from the ACC in comparison to the Big Ten and ACC. There have been rumors that Florida State and some of the other top schools in the ACC may be looking for an exit.

The Athletic’s Brett McMurphy tweeted on Friday following Harbaugh’s suspension that an industry source compared Petitti to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Kliavkoff infamously botched multiple TV deals that led to the dissolving of the Pac-12 as UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington joined the Big Ten conference.

Whether this is just a bluff from the Michigan regents or a legitimate consideration, it should be taken seriously by Petitti and the Big Ten. Major brands across college sports have already swapped conferences in the last two years including schools like Texas, Oklahoma, and the lot that is moving to the Big Ten. While there would be quite a few hoops for Michigan to jump through, every other conference would be chomping at the bit to add the Wolverines’ brand to their group of teams.