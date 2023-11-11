Kickoff time, TV network revealed for Michigan at Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines just passed their firsts big test this weekend against the Penn State Nittany Lions, but their game next weekend against Maryland is also an important Big Ten East road contest prior to The Game at the end of the month.

The kickoff time and TV network were just announced by the Big Ten Conference, and the Wolverines and Terrapins will begin their game at noon and air on FOX.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has never lost to Maryland. The only time Maryland has defeated Michigan while being a member of the Big Ten was the season before Harbaugh was hired in 2014. Since then, Michigan has defeated Maryland each season by an average of 29.85 points per game.

The Wolverines beat the Terrapins at Michigan Stadium last season in a tight matchup, 34-27. The last time Michigan traveled to Maryland, back in 2021, the Wolverines came away with a huge 59-18 victory.

Maryland has turned in another classic Maryland football season under head coach Mike Locksley. The Terps started the year 5-0 before losing at Ohio State, and then dropped their next three games against Illinois, at Northwestern and vs. Penn State. They beat Nebraska, 13-10, on the road on Saturday.