Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win AND cover against Penn State

As of this writing, the Michigan Wolverines are just 4.5-point favorites this weekend at No. 10 Penn State. Despite this being the shortest betting line of the season for the Maize and Blue, fans still think highly of their chances on Saturday.

As a part of this week’s Reacts Survey, 75 percent of respondents believe the Wolverines will not only beat Penn State, but they’ll also cover that spread.

Should Michigan win today, there is a strong likelihood that both the Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are 11-0 heading into The Game. With all the speculation swirling about not only the current NCAA investigation into Michigan, but also Ryan Day/his brothers/Ohio State having something to do with the private investigators who turned over the Connor Stalions evidence to the NCAA in the first place, would this be the biggest, most anticipated U-M/OSU matchup in the history of the rivalry?

Even with everything going on, 61 percent of fans believe it would be.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating in our weekly survey!

