Week 11 injury report: Two cornerbacks listed as questionable for Penn State game

Despite everything going on with Jim Harbaugh and the Big Ten, there is still a football game to be played this afternoon, after all.

After sustaining an injury in last week’s home win over Purdue, senior cornerback Josh Wallace is listed as questionable for the Michigan Wolverines in their most pivotal game of the season up to this point at Penn State.

Here is the full injury report for the Wolverines heading into this crucial Big Ten East showdown in Happy Valley.

Out

Quarterback Davis Warren

Running back C.J. Stokes

Running back Danny Hughes

Questionable

Cornerback Josh Wallace

Cornerback DJ Waller Jr.

The aforementioned Wallace has been a big part of the No. 1 ranked pass defense in America. A first-year Wolverine who transferred from UMass, Wallace has accumulated 13 total tackles and four pass breakups. His stats aren’t flashy by any means, but he has been as solid a CB2 as Michigan could ask for out of a player in their first year with the team.

It’s nice to see Kalel Mullings officially off the injury report. He was questionable last week against Purdue after missing the previous three games due to a hand injury, but the fact he’s healthy enough to not even be listed is a good sign for the Michigan run attack.

Also off the injury report is cornerback Keshaun Harris, who missed last weekend’s game against Purdue. He will help a banged up secondary and will likely receive a fair amount of playing time today, regardless if the two corners listed as questionable are able to suit up.

Meanwhile for Penn State, edge Chop Robinson, who has missed the last month due to injury, is off the injury report and will play today. He is a dynamic pass rusher who has three sacks and one forced fumble in five games played this season. Michigan’s offensive line will be tested this afternoon with Robinson, Adisa Isaac (6.5 sacks) and Dani Dennis-Sutton (2.5 sacks) all trying to put pressure on J.J. McCarthy.