The Michigan Wolverines head to Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon for their biggest test of the year when they takes on No. 10 Penn State. It will be the first ranked opponent Michigan has faced this year and the Wolverines need to get a win to keep their CFP hopes alive.

It is going to be a hostile environment for the Wolverines as the sign-stealing accusations hang over their head. It isn’t going to be easy, but if the Wolverines can do these three things they should leave with a huge win.

1. Pressure Allar

Drew Allar has been good at not turning the ball over this year, as he has just one interception, but defenses can absolutely get to him, as he has taken 11 sacks. Ohio State sacked him four times in its win earlier this year and pressured him into completing just 18 of 42 passes for 191 yards. Allar didn’t turn the ball over in that game, but the pressure definitely caused him problems. The receivers have also been a question mark this year, and if the Wolverines can limit Allar’s time in the pocket, they should be successful.

2. Score Early

Obviously scoring early is key in any game, but this is especially important on Saturday. The fans are going to be all over the Wolverines, but if they can jump out early they can likely take the crowd out of it. The Wolverines dominated the first half last year, but led just 16-14 thanks to a pick six and one long run. They need to get ahead early and show why they have been called one of the most dominant teams in the country this year.

3. Keep McCarthy Clean

J.J. McCarthy is good at extending plays, but he hasn’t faced a defense like this all year long. Early in the game against Indiana, the offensive line gave up some sacks before figuring things out. They can’t let that happen against Penn State and allow the Nittany Lions to think they can stop their offense. McCarthy is great on the run, but keeping him on schedule making passes in the pocket is a recipe for success.