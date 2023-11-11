Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines get their biggest test of the year on Saturday when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. The top-10 matchup will go a long way to deciding who wins the Big Ten East and a possible CFP berth.

Drew Allar leads the Penn State offense, who relies heavily on the run. Allar has been good, but has struggled in some of his biggest games this year. The Wolverines will look to pressure him into mistakes as they try and get a huge road win.

There have been plenty of distractions all week, and they will continue long after Saturday as well, but Michigan will have to ignore the noise and go out and play its best 60 minutes of the season.

Game Info

Teams: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Television: FOX

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -4.0; O/U: 44.5

Today’s question: How good are the Wolverines?

The Wolverines have looked dominant through nine games and are arguably the best team in the country. They haven’t been tested yet, though, and Penn State is undoubtedly the best team they have faced all year. The Wolverines offense has been extremely balanced, but just how good are they. We will get all those answers on Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley.