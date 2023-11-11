Jim Harbaugh will not coach against Penn State after not receiving TRO on Saturday

After a three-game suspension from the Big Ten was announced on Friday afternoon, the University of Michigan did not receive the temporary restraining order they were seeking for Jim Harbaugh to be on the sidelines on Saturday against Penn State.

Several reporters have confirmed the situation, but it was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

There will not be a ruling today in Jim Harbaugh's request for a temporary restraining order, according to a person familiar with the court filings. This means Jim Harbaugh will not coach at Penn State today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

In a statement, the university is, “Looking forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.”

No ruling on Michigan’s TRO filing today, so Jim Harbaugh will not coach vs. Penn State.



Statement from the school: “We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 11, 2023

The suspension from the Big Ten came on a federal holiday when the conference knew it would be difficult for Williams & Connolly, the firm that is representing the university, to operate. In the end, it appears that problem may have contributed to the final decision.

It was reported that Judge Timothy Connors would be overseeing the case, but in the end, it was Judge Carol Kunhke. Both had ties to the University of Michigan and, ironically, Kunnke had also presided on a previous case involving Connor Stalions against his homeowners association.

It’s true!



Carol Kuhnke was the presiding judge for Country French Estates Association v. Connor Stalions.



You cannot make this up. https://t.co/gPthgcoIDN pic.twitter.com/nbCterEl4o — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 11, 2023

The hearing that was intended to be of an emergency nature has reportedly been pushed to Friday the 17th in Washtenaw County.

In his reasoning for suspending Harbaugh, conference commissioner Tony Petitti cited a “competitive advantage” with the usage of the stolen signs.

While there still remains no evidence of Harbaugh having any knowledge of Stalions’ operations, the decision to suspend the Michigan head coach was still made. The Big Ten’s letter to the university said he’s being punished to “preserve the ability of the University’s football student-athletes to continue competing,” while acknowledging, “that the Head Coach embodies the University for purposes of the football program.”

The decision to suspend Harbaugh came less than 24 hours from the Wolverines’ biggest game of the 2023 season so far, on the road against a top-10 Penn State team. Harbaugh and the team had already begun traveling to Happy Valley when the Big Ten announced the suspension, and the team reportedly learned from social media instead of a call from the Commissioner himself.

That’s exactly why Michigan was quick to file a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten that would allow Harbaugh to coach Saturday’s game. Michigan had prepped all week to have Harbaugh on the sidelines, so for that to be stripped away less than 24 hours from the game will certainly pose a massive challenge for the program to regroup.

It was also reported earlier this week the Big Ten had not yet interviewed the Michigan coaching staff, nor the already-resigned Stalions, regarding the sign-stealing operations. The feeling among the program and university has routinely been that due process needs to play out, and for their case, they would say that had not happened with Petitti’s ruling.

Now, the Michigan Wolverines will be without Harbaugh for the biggest game of the season up to this point. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will reportedly be acting as head coach for a huge matchup in Happy Valley against a No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions team.