Handing out Game Balls following Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State

Michigan is 10-0 on the year following a big 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.

In the face of adversity, there were many contributors who helped Michigan pass its toughest test of the season. Here’s who we believe deserves a game ball for their performance in today’s game.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards

Coming into this game, one of the main talking points was Penn State’s ability to stop the run. The Nittany Lions were allowing only 60.6 rushing yards per game, while the Michigan run game has looked like a shell of itself compared to last season. Things changed on Saturday, though, as Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both productive and helped Michigan rush for 227 yards.

Corum rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards went for 52 yards and a touchdown. They looked the part of the “lightning and lightning” duo fans were hoping to see on a touchdown drive in the second quarter, where Corum had a 44-yard run and Edwards had a 22-yard touchdown. The run game was key to Michigan being able to move the ball against a dominant Penn State defense, and it’ll be important for Michigan to get production from it during the final two games.

Kenneth Grant

The Michigan defensive line has been lauded all year for its depth, as the unit has consistently been able to shuffle guys in and out while still remaining stout. Kenneth Grant was under the radar a bit coming into the season, but he has been solid all year. Saturday was no exception, as Grant was key in Michigan’s ability to stifle Penn State.

He finished with four tackles, and one of those tackles came early when it looked like Penn State was finally gaining some offensive momentum. Penn State running back Kaytron Allen found a hole and burst through the Michigan secondary, before being tracked down by the 339-pound Grant. You don’t see that kind of size and movement every day, and Grant used it to help prevent a touchdown.

Rod Moore and Makari Paige

Sticking with the theme of defense, safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige both had exceptional games. The duo led the team in tackles with six for each. Moore and Paige have both been heating up down the stretch and they were key in today’s game, helping limit Penn State’s damage on the ground.

They each had big plays in this game. Moore came up big in the second quarter, correctly diagnosing a screen pass and coming up quickly to stop Penn State’s Malick Meiga for a loss. Paige also came up big in the third quarter by recovering a Drew Allar fumble. That fumble recovery helped set up an eight-minute field goal drive.

Sherrone Moore

It certainly wasn’t Michigan’s flashiest or cleanest game of the season, but Sherrone Moore deserves a ton of credit for his work in this game. After Jim Harbaugh’s suspension was issued late Friday afternoon and speculation about Harbaugh’s status for the game rolled into Saturday morning, the team was forced to quickly adjust and still play (and win) a game. Moore, though, was able to answer the bell and help lead the team to a win.

Following the game, Moore spoke with FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft about what it meant to get the win. In the interview, his emotion showed just how much it meant for the team to get the win today for Harbaugh and for the university. It’s unclear if Moore will be at the helm going forward, but he showed he’s certainly capable of being in that role if need be.