Michigan relies on defense, run game to trample No. 10 Penn State, 24-15

The Michigan Wolverines woke up this morning and did not know who their head coach would be. Less than two hours before kickoff, the team found out Jim Harbaugh would not be getting his temporary restraining order and would serve the first game of his three-game suspension from the Big Ten before their biggest game of the season to this point against No. 10 Penn State.

Sherrone Moore served as head coach and the Wolverines did nothing flashy in this game. In fact, they threw the ball only eight times for the whole game. But it didn’t matter — the defense was so dominant in the second half, allowing only 96 yards while they maintained a lead on the road. Almost all of that came on the last Penn State drive of the game, when the game was already decided.

This wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch, but the Wolverines dominated a good team on the road without their head coach, further proving they are one of the best teams in college football.

First Quarter

The game started off pretty slowly for both teams, as the offenses were feeling each other out and the defenses feasted. Michigan punted on its first two possessions and a running into the kicker call that was not flagged was an early turning point.

On the ensuing drive, Penn State started to get a rhythm going. The Nittany Lions took the ball 66 yards down the field, and for the first time this season, Michigan’s defense was backed up inside the 10-yard line. In five plays, the Wolverines gave up just one yard and the Nittany Lions had to settle for a field goal. 3-0, home team.

Michigan was looking to respond, and on the last play of the first quarter, a designed J.J. McCarthy run on third-and-10 moved the sticks and kept an important drive going.

Second Quarter

On the first play of the second quarter, Donovan Edwards broke one free for a 22-yard run into Penn State territory:

A 19-yard screen play to Semaj Morgan kept the drive alive, and Blake Corum punched it in for a three-yard score two plays later.

Michigan got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out. Corum kept the party going on the ground rushing for 44 yards coming out of a Michigan timeout:

On third-and-11 just outside of the red zone, McCarthy handed the ball off to Edwards, who cut right and found himself in the end zone for a touchdown:

Michigan suddenly had a 14-3 lead, and it felt like all the energy was sucked out of Happy Valley.

But this Penn State wouldn’t go down quietly. James Franklin was aggressive, going for it twice on fourth downs on the drive, and picking up both. After 10 plays and 75 yards, quarterback Drew Allar ran right up the gut for a touchdown. The offense stayed on the field to go for two, but failed on an incompletion. Michigan still had the advantage heading into halftime up 14-9.

Third Quarter

The Nittany Lions got the ball out of the break and picked up a first down on the opening drive, but on a keeper, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny ripped the ball out of the hand of Allar, and Makari Paige fell directly on the ball:

Michigan drained more than eight minutes of clock on a 13-play, 45-yard drive. McCarthy picked up a pivotal fourth-and-one when he rolled out right and scrambled for a first down.

It set up a 22-yard field goal for James Turner, giving the Wolverines an eight-point lead, 17-9.

Fourth Quarter

In a game like this, field position is everything, and Franklin made the decision to punt in a short-yardage situation on fourth down. It pinned Michigan inside its own three-yard line, and the Wolverines had to punt it right back after failing to pick up a first.

Penn State would have had the ball in great field position, but a holding penalty on the punt brought it all the way back to inside its own 30. Allar whipped a ball out of bounds when under pressure on a second down pass play, which was called for intentional grounding, backing the Nittany Lions up even further. It was huge special teams and offensive blunders by the home team.

Michigan just kept beating the ball on the ground, running on 26 straight plays in the second half.

Allar continued to be inconsistent through the air, as he threw three consecutive incompletions including a terrible throw on fourth-and-six that turned the ball over on downs at the Penn State 30-yard line.

On the very next play, Corum cut back to the left and only saw green in front of him:

The Wolverines claimed a commanding 24-9 advantage late in the fourth quarter.

Penn State wasn’t ready to call it quits yet. It appeared Quinten Johnson snagged an interception, but he actually trapped it. A Michigan defender also took off their helmet on the field, which was an unsportsmanlike penalty. The Nittany Lions own the field and Allar found Theo Johnson for an eight-yard touchdown. Franklin called a strange play on a two-point conversion attempt that was sniffed out by the Michigan defense:

The Wolverines maintained a nine-point lead, recovered the onside kick, and secured a massive win on the road, 24-15.

Michigan has another road game next week as it heads to College Park to face a good Maryland team. A hearing on Friday will decide if Harbaugh is on the sidelines for that game.