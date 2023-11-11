Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Penn State

Michigan beat the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday 24-15 and improved to 10-0 on the season.

Here are key takeaways from the game.

Old school Michigan football powers the offense

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 7-of-8 for 60 yards, but the passing attempts were limited because of Penn State’s elite pass-rush. Defenders were getting past Michigan’s tackles, and that led to Michigan going back to their bread and butter — pounding the rock. Running back Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both grinded out yards against Penn State’s No. 1 ranked rushing defense. Corum had 26 carries for 145 and two rushing touchdowns with a long of 44. Edwards had ten carries for 52 yards, one touchdown and a long of 22. Football makes no apologies for not being pretty and Michigan won’t apologize for running the ball on their final 32 offensive snaps. The output from Michigan’s offense against Penn State is a reminder that they can beat the opposition on the ground and through the air alike. Pick your poison. McCarthy and the passing attack have led the charge for much of the season. However, it’s always great to pack a run game on the road in a hostile environment. While Penn State’s defense won many downs throughout the afternoon, Michigan won the day and it was death by a thousand cuts for the Nittany Lions.

Michigan’s defense bent but never came close to breaking

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar had an abysmal day throwing the ball, going 10-of-22 for 70 yards with a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Michigan’s secondary held up well, and the front seven was able to generate pressure and throw off Allar’s timing all day. However, Allar had a successful day with his legs, catching Michigan defenders off guard and taking advantage of daylight. Allar rushed for 49 yards on the day and had a rushing touchdown in the last minute of the first half.

This was the first time an opposing offense took a snap inside Michigan’s 10 yard line, but in totality, Michigan’s defense held up well — Penn State was 4-of-14 on third down and had just 238 yards of total offense. Penn State tried to throw a lot of trickery at Michigan form odd formations, passes to the quarterback, and flea-flickers and the D held up well when PSU opted for deception. While PSU’s 15 points are the most Michigan’s allowed in a game this season, it was still a dominating effort and something to build off of.

Michigan vs. Everybody mentality/#Free Harbaugh

Michigan played without their head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday afternoon. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore handled head coaching duties in Harbaugh’s absence and kept the train moving. Michigan got out of Penn State with a win, their biggest of the season and a win that felt all the more emotional with Harbaugh suspended. It was a big distraction and the team didn’t let that impact the outcome of the game.

While Moore deserves a ton of credit, it’s also clear this team is at its absolute best with Harbaugh on the sideline. From a leadership and communicative standpoint. Harbaugh’s a jedi master at this point in his coaching career. He’s a commander you want in charge on gameday. What the Big Ten has done to Harbaugh and his players could have created irreparable harm. The suspension was announced while Harbaugh and the team were on their flight to Penn State. Instead of panicking or having a woe is me attitude, Michigan powered through. However, the team missed their coach and he missed them and they deprived Harbaugh and his players a chance to make memories together versus Penn State.