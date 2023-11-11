Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten Conference on Friday and wasn’t on the sidelines in Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State. The suspension was announced when Michigan’s plane was en route to Penn State.

The team was able to block out the noise, or at least let it fuel their efforts on the road against the Nittany Lions.

Although Harbaugh wasn’t with the team on Saturday, he was with them on Friday night and delivered a message to his players at the team hotel.

“Big thing coach told us last night — he told them to play angry,” offensive coordinator and acting head coach on Saturday Sherrone Moore said.

The effort had to have made Harbaugh proud. And he got to speak with his team after the game via Facetime. The Michigan team sang “He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” for Harbaugh. While the mood was jovial after the game, perhaps Harbaugh’s message the night before inspired them when he wasn’t around.

“He wanted them to play angry. He wanted them to play with that fire and they did,” Moore said. “It wasn’t a vengeance thing, it was a hey, let’s go play for Michigan, let’s play for each other, let’s go play fast and let’s play physical.”