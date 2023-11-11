James Franklin complimentary of ‘very, very good’ Michigan team, ‘one of the best defenses in college football’

The Michigan Wolverines went into Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon and got the job done, defeating No. 10 Penn State, 24-15. Led by interim head coach Sherrone Moore following Jim Harbaugh’s suspension by the Big Ten on Friday — while the team was mid-flight to Pennsylvania, no less — the team was able to overcome all adversity and secure its biggest win of the season.

Meanwhile, Penn State dropped its second conference game of the season, effectively ruling them out of the Big Ten title game. Head coach James Franklin still has just one win against AP top-10 teams — coincidentally, the same now as Michigan’s interim head coach on Saturday — and is a combined 4-16 against Michigan and Ohio State. He hasn’t beaten Michigan since 2020 and hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2016.

After the game, Franklin gave praise to the top team in the Big Ten.

“First of all, got to give Michigan credit,” Franklin said. “Obviously a very, very good football team. We did not play well enough as all three phases to get the win. Had a great environment, had a great crowd, which I think played a factor in the first half and helped us out. Obviously, the turnover in the third quarter was a significant play in the game. Up to that point, we were in a heck of a game and a heck of a dog fight between two of the best defenses in college football and two of the best teams in college football. So — give them credit.”

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar — a former five-star coming out of high school — was billed in the offseason as the savior of the football program and the piece the program needed to turn them from a routinely-third-place Big Ten East team to a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Instead, he completed 45 percent of his passes (10-of-22) for 70 yards and one touchdown against the Wolverines’ smothering pass defense. Allar also lost a fumble that was caused by Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, which was recovered by safety Makari Paige.

When asked about trying to get Allar into a good rhythm, Franklin was quite complimentary of Michigan’s entire defense, from front to back.

“That’s one of the best defenses in college football,” Franklin said. “We’ve got one of the best defenses in college football. (Michigan) make it challenging up front. Their front seven is able to get pressure and to get sacks, but not a whole lot against us today. But about their coverage — we made a couple of throws that if the ball’s not delivered right...one ended up being a pass interference on them, and one we were fortunate that it wasn’t an interception. Your ball location is critical in these types of games. We had a couple of shots called, but we were waiting for a specific look at a specific defense and weren’t able to do that. So we weren’t able to loosen them up from a coverage standpoint to help with the more consistent higher percentage throws.

“We’ve got to find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm ... Although there wasn’t sacks (on Allar), there was too many pressures and there was too many times where we’re not creating separation, very similar to (the Ohio State game).”

The Nittany Lions were just 4-of-14 on third-down conversions. They did manage to pick up a first down on two of their three fourth-down plays, but there’s no denying that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was in his bag on Saturday.

Now, Michigan heads to Maryland undefeated with all its goals still in front of it.