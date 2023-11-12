2024 five-star wing Khani Rooths commits to Michigan basketball

After visiting Ann Arbor last weekend, 2025 five-star forward Khani Rooths committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

NEWS: Khani Rooths, On3’s No. 19 overall recruit in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to Michigan.



“I felt it was the perfect place for me.”



Story: https://t.co/OSaMcwuoJp pic.twitter.com/rhG6Vfm49o — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 12, 2023

Rooths put Michigan in his top-three with Georgia and Florida State the first week of November. Michigan extended an offer to him this spring.

On the 247Sports composite, Rooths is ranked as the 25th-best player in the 2024 class. It’s probably more accurate to call him a wing, but he’s ranked as the fifth-best power forward and the fifth-best recruit from the state of Florida. He plays at IMG Academy, and joins Moussa Diabate and Jett Howard as the third player to commit to Michigan from the prestigious high school program during Juwan Howard’s tenure.

Comparing other Michigan recruiting classes, Rooths is the third-highest ranked recruit on the composite in the Howard era, behind fellow five-stars Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. He’s now the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class for the Wolverines, joining three-star guards Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks, both of whom just signed National Letters of Intent this past week.

The 6-foot-8 forward has future NBA potential written all over him. He can drive past defenders and use his length to get to the rim. He’s got quick hands on defense and anticipates passes well, grabbing steals before taking it up the floor in transition. He’s a crafty finisher who can make lay-ups through contact, and he’s got a solid-looking three-point shot.

If I’m nitpicking, I’d like to see Rooths hold the ball higher than his forehead to avoid getting blocked, but he looks comfortable shooting threes from that fluid motion.

Rooths has many guard traits for someone his size, as he can stop on a dime and pull-up in midrange and isn’t afraid to challenge multiple defenders in transition; he has the ball handling capabilities to handle that, though.

There’s a general smoothness about everything he does when playing against fellow high schoolers. It’s hard to make comparisons from high school to college, considering Rooths still has time to grow and change his game, but he should remind Michigan fans of Diabate with a better handle and a much better three-point shot.

This is a HUGE get for the Wolverines, especially after the 2023 class consisted of just one player, George Washington III. Howard has drawn a lot of criticism as a coach, especially after not being able to finish in all those close games last season, but there’s no doubt he and his staff are excellent recruiters who can help the Wolverines land NBA-caliber prospects. They’ve been able to do that consistently since Howard took over as head coach in 2019.

Maize n Brew will keep tabs on Rooths throughout the rest of his high school career and keep you updated on the latest news surrounding him.