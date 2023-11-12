Michigan football redshirt tracker: Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines defeated Penn State, 24-15, on Saturday to remain undefeated. Despite not having head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, the team rallied around Sherrone Moore and got the job done.

Michigan won its first game against a ranked opponent in grind-it-out fashion. With the game still competitive into the final minutes, most of the players who saw the field were starters. Four true freshmen got playing time in Happy Valley, helping lead the Wolverines to a huge victory.

The following have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against PSU.

WR Fredrick Moore (10 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (10 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (9 Games / Burned)

DB DJ Waller Jr. (9 Games / Burned)

DL Cameron Brandt (9 Games / Burned)*

DL Trey Pierce (9 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (6 Games / Burned)

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)

RB Benjamin Hall (3 Games)

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

TE Zack Marshall (2 Games)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

TE Jalen Hoffman (1 Game)

OL Amir Herring (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

K Adam Samaha (1 Game)

Michigan was in a dog fight against PSU, one that only saw J.J. McCarthy throw eight passes. Freshman receiver Semaj Morgan finished the contest with two catches for 17 yards, coming in second in receiving yards. He continues to demonstrate his speed and shiftiness, which could make him a valuable asset down the stretch.

With Michigan approaching the end of the regular season and playing in tighter games, the playing time for true freshmen will likely be minimal. Unless something drastically changes, the Wolverines should be able to finish the season with only seven freshmen burning their redshirt status.

Michigan hits the road again next Saturday for a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. If Michigan can pull away in that game, more true freshman could get some playing time before the showdown against Ohio State on Nov. 25.