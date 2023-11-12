Turning Point: One time too many

When the Michigan Wolverines took a 14-3 lead with six minutes left in the first half, it felt like that might just be enough. However, a late second quarter touchdown drive for the Penn State Nittany Lions made it a one-score game, with the home team set to receive the second half kickoff.

That touchdown came thanks to the legs of Drew Allar, which seemed to be the Nittany Lions’ best bet to move the football. Unsurprisingly, they came out of halftime with that in mind, as the quarterback picked up a quick third down on the ground, then went to do so again three plays later. Unfortunately for Penn State, that is where the game turned.

The play: The risk you run

It was clear Allar was unable to throw the ball effectively, but his deployment in the running game seemed to be something Michigan did not expect. Penn State realized this was going to stay available, and the quarterback technically did get the yardage to convert his second-straight third down run. That is obviously not how the play ended, however:

Fumble and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/IO138pmYN5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Rayshaun Benny poked the ball free as Allar crossed the first down line and Makari Paige was happy to fall right on top of it. It might have been a little fortunate (as really any fumble recovery is) but this was certainly a risk of running the quarterback into the fray. This ended up being the game’s only turnover and a huge swing right out of halftime.

The impact: From possible to insurmountable

Penn State was nearing midfield with a chance to reduce — or overtake — the five-point Michigan lead, but instead, the Wolverines would end up going ahead by eight after an eight minute (!!) drive following the turnover. While just one possession, this margin felt certain to be sufficient given the Nittany Lions’ inability to move the ball.

What really hurt Penn State here is how it instantly turned off the quarterback run. Allar would not carry the ball again until five possessions later, down multiple scores with just five minutes remaining. Any lost fumble in this game situation is going to hurt, but the fact that it took away the offense’s best method for moving the chains multiplied the impact.

The bigger picture: A familiar theme

Michigan would only score those aforementioned three points in the third quarter, but that was because over half of the clock was burned on that drive. Still, the team improved on its ridiculous scoring margin in the 15 minutes following halftime and maintained its shutout during this frame as well.

This comes down to halftime adjustments, and while Allar had a couple successful runs to start the half, this was no longer going to be a surprise to the defense. Knowing the quarterback was going to keep seeking out yards on the ground, the odds of a fumble were certainly elevated. Michigan’s defense is not perfect, but there is a reason it continues to lock in during the second half.