Betting odds released for Michigan at Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines — without head coach Jim Harbaugh or their alleged sign-stealing mastermind Connor Stalions — marched into Penn State on Saturday and walked out with a 24-15 win to stay atop the Big Ten East. Their final two games will also be against division foes, with the Maryland Terrapins being the first team in Michigan’s way of a spot in the conference championship game.

The Wolverines will hit the road once again for next Saturday’s game, but despite being the road team, the oddsmakers still have them as big betting favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening betting odds for the game, and the Wolverines are currently 21-point favorites over the Terrapins.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan has never lost to Maryland. In fact, the one time Maryland has defeated Michigan while being a member of the Big Ten was in 2014, Brady Hoke’s final season as head coach. Since then, Michigan has beaten Maryland by an average of 29.85 points per game.

Last year at the Big House, the Wolverines won a highly-contested 34-27 game. Of course, that was early-season Maryland, which is a much different opponent than late-season Maryland. The last time Michigan went to Maryland was in 2021, when it walked out with a 59-18 blowout win.

