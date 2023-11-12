Michigan still stands at No. 1 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings after Week 11

After plenty of talk about Michigan’s soft schedule this season, the Wolverines rolled into Happy Valley to face its first big test in Penn State. Despite not having its head coach and running the ball for its final 32 plays from scrimmage, Michigan still got the job done and went home with a 24-15 victory.

The advanced metrics still support Michigan after the win too, as the Wolverines remain in the top spot of ESPN and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings following Week 11.

For those of you who are new to SP+, Connelly says, “it’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” This measure can be used as an alternative form of ranking college football teams by predicting how many points a team would defeat (or lose to) the “average” college football team by.

For example, following Michigan’s win over Penn State, the Wolverines have a rating of 30.8, meaning that they should defeat the average college football team by 30.8 points. In terms of efficiencies on offense and defense, the rating gives the Wolverines the No. 7 offense and No. 1 defense in the country.

With many college football teams solidifying their statuses around the country, there actually wasn’t much shakeup behind Michigan in the top five of the rankings. Georgia remained in the No. 2 spot following a big home win over Ole Miss; however, they did slightly close the gap on Michigan, now standing at a mark of 27.9.

Ohio State also held its position at No. 3 in the rankings after a big win at home over Michigan State. Oregon held onto the No. 4 spot after a late night win over USC, advancing to 9-1 on the season. Penn State also held onto the No. 5 spot in the rankings despite losing to the Wolverines on Saturday.

Michigan’s next opponent, the Maryland Terrapins, have fallen off a cliff since starting off the season 5-0. The Terps stand at 6-4 now, but are actually still liked by SP+, coming in at No. 35 in the rankings. Maryland enters the matchup with a rating of 7.5, suggesting another comfortable win for Michigan.