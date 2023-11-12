Michigan stays at No. 2 in latest AP Poll following win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their 10th straight win of the season, going into Happy Valley to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-15.

As expected, Michigan was rewarded for its performance, distancing itself a bit from No. 3 Ohio State in the latest AP Poll, but still being behind No. 1 Georgia, which demolished Ole Miss, 52-17, on Saturday. Currently, the Bulldogs have 1,540 points, the Wolverines have 1,464 points and the Buckeyes have 1,433 points.

Outside the top three, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama remain unmoved as well, making the top eight the same as last week.

The changes began at No. 9, as the Louisville Cardinals moved up two spots after their scare against Virginia. Missouri moved up five spots to No. 13 after a big win against Tennessee. Penn State dropped three spots to No. 14 after its loss to Michigan.

Meanwhile, in the back half, Utah moved down three spots to No. 16 after losing to Washington, James Madison moved up three spots to No. 18 after beating UConn to stay undefeated, Arizona moved up to No. 19 after a game-winning field goal as time expired over Colorado, and Liberty stayed at No. 25 after its win against Old Dominion.

Outside of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, no other teams in the Big Ten made the top-25, but Iowa does have the most votes among the teams not ranked (111).

